ACKER WELCOMES DOMAINE DU COMTE LIGER-BELAIR TO HONG KONG TO KICK OFF A YEAR OF BICENTENNIAL CELEBRATIONS

2026 Marks Two-Hundred Years of One of the World's Greatest Vineyards, La Romanée, as a Single Family-Owned Monopole

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE and BANGKOK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair will begin a year of celebrations next week in Hong Kong, commemorating the Bicentennial Anniversary of La Romanée as a single, family-owned Monopole. There will be a landmark Domaine-direct offering from the Domaine at Acker's June Hong Kong Auction on Saturday, June 6, following a series of luxury events in Hong Kong on Thursday and Friday, June 4 and June 5.

La Romanée is the smallest Grand Cru appellation in the Côte d'Or, encompassing only 0.8452 hectares in Vosne-Romanée and producing fewer than 4,000 bottles annually. Renowned for its rarity, elegance, and historical significance, it remains among the world's rarest and most coveted wines.

Though La Romanée's greatness long pre-dates the nineteenth century, the Bicentennial marks 200 years since General Comte Louis Liger-Belair reunified and formally established the vineyard as a single-owner Monopole after centuries of fragmented ownership. Since then, La Romanée has remained in the hands of the Comte Liger-Belair's family, an extraordinary continuity in Burgundy and one of the defining legacies of the Côte de Nuits.

"To celebrate 200 years of La Romanée as a family Monopole is to celebrate continuity, stewardship, and an enduring devotion to one of the world's truly irreplaceable terroirs," noted current Comte Liger-Belair, Louis-Michel. "La Romanée has always demanded patience, humility, and respect for the land. This Bicentennial is not only a reflection on the past, but a commitment to preserving this extraordinary vineyard for future generations."

Among the Bicentennial festivities is Acker's June Hong Kong Auction on Saturday, June 6, beginning at 10 a.m. HKT, livestreamed globally from Hong Kong and featuring nearly 1,000 lots with an estimated value exceeding HK$40 million (US$5M).

Among the sale's highlights is a special direct-from-the-Domaine offering of more than thirty exceptional lots from the private cellars of Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair. At the center of the consignment is a remarkable full vertical of La Romanée from 2002 through 2023, encompassing every vintage produced under Comte Louis-Michel's direct stewardship, estimated at HK$800,000-1,120,000 (US$100,000-140,000).

Collectors will also have the rare opportunity to acquire a full en avant-première barrel of 2023 Vosne-Romanée, offered publicly for the first time and estimated at HK$1,360,000-1,840,000 (US$170,000-230,000). This singular lot presents the chance to secure an entire barrel from one of Burgundy's most coveted Domaines, from a vintage already generating excitement for its energy, purity, and balance. The barrel will ultimately yield 234 bottles and 27 magnums, with personalized labels and wooden cases available to the winning bidder, along with the option to retain the barrel itself.

Additional highlights from the Domaine-direct offering include:

A rare 2016 La Romanée Jeroboam in OWC estimated at HK$160,000-220,000 (US$20,000-28,000) Three bottles in custom banded OWC of 2005, 2010, and 2019 La Romanée estimated at HK$128,000-160,000 (US$16,000-22,000) A magnum of 2006 La Romanée in banded OWC estimated at HK$48,000-64,000 (US$6,000-8,000) Three bottles in banded OWC of 2010 Echezeaux estimated at HK$48,000-64,000 (US$6,000-8,000) A magnum of 2019 Vosne Romanee Aux Brulees in banded OWC estimated at HK$48,000-64,000 (US$6,000-8,000)

"These wines represent not only one of Burgundy's greatest Domaines, but one of the most important family legacies in the world of fine wine," said Acker Chairman John Kapon. "As Acker itself is a family business that started in 1820, it is an extraordinary privilege to partner with Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair in celebrating the Bicentennial of La Romanée and sharing these remarkable wines with some incredible collectors in Hong Kong."

In the days leading up to the sale, Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair and Acker will host a series of private dinners and tastings in Hong Kong for collectors and invited guests celebrating the bicentennial of La Romanée.

The auction will be livestreamed globally from Hong Kong starting at 10am HKT on Saturday, June 6th; the online catalog is now live for viewing and advanced bidding.

About Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair

Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair is one of Burgundy's most historic and esteemed family estates, rooted in Vosne-Romanée since 1815 and dedicated to the care of some of the Côte de Nuits' most exceptional vineyards. Under the leadership of Louis-Michel, 7th Comte Liger-Belair, who assumed direct stewardship of the Domaine in 2000, the estate is internationally recognized for biodynamic farming, meticulous vineyard work, and profound expressions of terroir. Its holdings include La Romanée Grand Cru Monopole alongside celebrated parcels in Grands Échézeaux, Échézeaux, Clos de Vougeot, Aux Reignots, Aux Malconsorts, Les Suchots, Aux Brûlées, and Clos des Grandes Vignes, among others. For more information, please visit Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair.

About Acker

Acker is America's oldest wine merchant, founded in 1820, and the world's largest fine wine auction house. Now in its third century, Acker serves collectors globally through live auctions in the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Switzerland, and Singapore, alongside year-round online auctions and a full suite of fine wine services including retail, cellar management, appraisals, investment advisory, and exclusive excursions and events. For more information, please visit Acker Wines.

Press Kit link: https://bit.ly/AckerDomaineDuComteLiger-Belair

SOURCE Acker