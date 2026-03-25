ADA AI Pte Ltd Launches Autonomous Virtual Guarding Technology (AVGT), Proven to Cut Guarding Costs by Up to 50%

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA AI Pte Ltd today announced the launch of its Autonomous Virtual Guarding Technology (AVGT) — a breakthrough AI-powered solution that is already helping organizations reduce guarding costs by up to 50% while delivering superior, consistent security outcomes.

Developed in Singapore and deployed across real-world environments, AVGT transforms traditional security operations by replacing manual patrols with fully autonomous, AI-driven guard tours. The solution leverages existing CCTV infrastructure to automate inspection, anomaly detection, and reporting — addressing critical industry challenges including rising labour costs, manpower shortages, and inconsistent patrol performance.

Security is no longer about manpower it is about measurable outcomes. AVGT enables organizations to immediately reduce cost, eliminate operational inefficiencies, and gain full visibility across their security operations without increasing headcount.

Up to 50% Cost Reduction — Immediate ROI

Traditional guarding models require continuous manpower, often exceeding $100,000 annually per site without guaranteeing performance.

AVGT delivers a fundamentally different model:

Up to 50% reduction in guarding costs

Elimination of repetitive manual patrols

Significant reduction in labour dependency

Rapid ROI with minimal upfront investment

Organizations can shift from high recurring manpower expenses to a predictable, technology-driven cost structure — unlocking immediate savings and long-term scalability.

24/7 Autonomous Operations — No Fatigue, No Gaps

Unlike human patrols, AVGT operates continuously with zero fatigue and zero inconsistency:

Every patrol is executed, every time

No missed checkpoints or incomplete reports

Standardized inspections across all locations

Simultaneous multi-site monitoring

The result is consistent, audit-ready security performance at scale.

Faster Detection. Faster Decisions. Better Outcomes.

AVGT enhances operational response by delivering:

Real-time anomaly detection

Instant alerts with visual evidence

Structured, time-stamped patrol reports

Reduced detection-to-response time from minutes to seconds

Each patrol is automatically documented and verified, enabling organizations to meet compliance requirements while improving incident response efficiency.

Built for Immediate Deployment — No Hardware Replacement Required

AVGT runs on existing CCTV infrastructure, allowing organizations to:

Deploy quickly without major CAPEX

Maximize existing surveillance investments

Scale across multiple sites without operational complexity

This makes AVGT one of the fastest ways for enterprises to modernize security while achieving measurable cost savings.

The Shift from Cost Centre to Value Driver

As labour shortages intensify and wages continue to rise across Asia, organizations are rapidly moving away from manpower-heavy security models.

AVGT enables a clear transition:

From labour-intensive operations to AI-dri ven automation

ven automation From reactive patrols to proact ive detection

ive detection From unpredictable cost to measu rable ROI

This is not just a smarter patrol. It is guarding without guards.

About ADA AI Pte Ltd

ADA is a Singapore-based AI technology company specializing in intelligent surveillance, security automation, and operational intelligence. Its solutions transform traditional CCTV systems into autonomous, data-driven security platforms that deliver measurable business outcomes.

SOURCE ADA AI Pte Ltd