ADA Enables Security Agencies and Facilities Management Companies to Cut Security and Facility Costs by 50% with Autonomous AI Technology

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to rising labour costs, manpower shortages, and increasing operational demands, ADA AI Pte Ltd, Autonomous Virtual Guarding Technology (AVGT) a proven AI-driven solution that enables Security Agencies and Facilities Management companies to reduce guarding and operational costs by up to 50% while improving service performance.

AVGT transforms traditional security operations by replacing manual guard patrols with fully autonomous, AI-powered virtual patrols. Built to operate on existing CCTV infrastructure, the solution automates inspection, anomaly detection, and reporting — delivering consistent, scalable, and measurable outcomes across multiple sites.

From Cost Burden to Competitive Advantage

Traditional guarding models are no longer sustainable.

Rising wages continue to inflate operational costs

24/7 coverage requires multiple manpower shifts

Human fatigue leads to missed incidents and inconsistent reporting

AVGT changes the equation entirely.

By automating patrol operations, organizations can:

Reduce guarding costs by up to 50%

Eliminate repetitive manual patrols

Redeploy manpower to higher-value tasks

Improve operational margins and competitiveness

For Security Agencies, this means winning more contracts with better pricing and stronger service differentiation.

For Facilities Management companies, it means delivering higher service levels while reducing operational overhead.

24/7 Performance. Zero Fatigue. Total Consistency.

Unlike human patrols, AVGT operates continuously with no fatigue, no downtime, and no inconsistency.

Every patrol is executed without fail

Every checkpoint is inspected with standardized criteria

Every report is generated automatically

This ensures reliable, audit-ready performance across all sites — every hour, every day.

Scale Without Increasing Headcount

AVGT enables organizations to expand operations without linear cost increases.

Monitor multiple sites simultaneously

Increase coverage instantly

Eliminate dependency on manpower availability

This allows both Security Agencies and Facilities Management providers to scale their business without scaling workforce costs — a critical advantage in today's labour-constrained market.

Real-Time Detection. Instant Response.

AVGT enhances operational effectiveness through AI-driven real-time monitoring:

Immediate anomaly detection

Instant alerts with visual evidence

Faster decision-making and response

The result is reduced risk exposure, improved incident handling, and stronger client confidence.

Fully Documented, Transparent, and Audit-Ready.

Every AVGT patrol generates:

Time-stamped records

Structured inspection reports

Visual evidence for each checkpoint

This ensures full transparency, compliance readiness, and accountability — eliminating disputes and improving trust with clients.

From Manpower to Autonomous Intelligence

AVGT represents a fundamental shift in how security and facility operations are delivered:

From labour-intensive to AI-driven automation

From reactive patrols to proactive detection

From cost centre to measurable value driver

By integrating AVGT, organizations can transform their operations into data-driven, scalable, and outcome-based systems.

Fully Autonomous. Fully Scalable. Fully Proven.

AVGT executes a complete patrol lifecycle autonomously:

Auto-initiates patrols

Evaluates every camera using AI

Detects abnormalities instantly

Generates structured, audit-ready reports

This is not a concept. This is proven technology already delivering real cost savings and operational improvements.

The Future of Security and Facilities Management

As industry pressures intensify, the shift toward automation is no longer optional — it is inevitable.

This is not just a smarter patrol. This is guarding without guards.

Organizations that adopt AVGT today will lead the next generation of efficient, scalable, and intelligent operations.

About ADA AI

ADA AI is a Singapore-based technology company specializing in artificial intelligence for security, surveillance, and operational intelligence. Its solutions transform traditional CCTV systems into autonomous, data-driven platforms that deliver measurable business outcomes across security and facility management sectors.

For more information, visit: www.ada-ai.ai

SOURCE ADA AI Pte Ltd