ADDX Expands Institutional Technology Solutions with White-Label Platform

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADDX, a leading digital investment platform, today highlighted its expanding institutional solutions through its engagement with Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. ("TTSC"), underscoring ADDX's growing role as a provider of white-label digital investment platform infrastructure for financial institutions.

The engagement centres on ADDX's white-label, cloud-native technology solution, designed to enable institutions to deploy their own tokenised digital investment platforms with greater speed, flexibility, and capital efficiency. By leveraging ADDX's existing infrastructure, institutions can significantly reduce the complexity, cost, and time traditionally required to build digital asset capabilities in-house.

ADDX's white-label solution provides a comprehensive digital foundation supporting tokenisation, custody, issuance workflows, investment lifecycle management, and platform operations. This approach allows institutions to accelerate time-to-market while avoiding heavy upfront capital expenditure, offering a more efficient pathway to launching regulated digital investment offerings.

Importantly, the solution also enables institutions to customise their own product lineup of issuances, aligning digital investment capabilities with their specific product strategies, governance frameworks, and regulatory requirements.

"Building digital asset capabilities from the ground up can be resource-intensive. ADDX's white-label infrastructure enables us to accelerate time-to-market while optimising capital allocation, allowing us to focus on delivering enhanced value to our clients," TTSC said.

As financial institutions globally explore digital finance models, infrastructure build-out and capital allocation remain key considerations. ADDX's white-label model addresses these challenges by offering a ready, institutionally designed platform layer that reduces implementation friction and supports faster deployment.

"Tokenisation is not just about putting an instrument on-chain, it's about designing a market structure that can stand up to real-world regulatory and operational requirements," said Inmoo Hwang, Group Managing Director at ADDX. "Our white-label solution provides a practical, governance-led pathway for institutions to capture the efficiencies of tokenisation while retaining control over participation, transfer mechanisms, and compliance obligations, without requiring a significant upfront investment."

This engagement reflects ADDX's broader strategic focus on enabling institutions through scalable, capital-efficient technology solutions, supporting the evolution of digital investment platforms across global markets.

About ADDX



ADDX is a Singapore-headquartered investment platform that enables accredited investors to access private markets, alternative assets, and other differentiated investments at lower entry points. Through an app and web platform, investors can discover high-quality products spanning private equity, private credit, private real estate, hedge funds, structured products, commercial paper, fixed income and more. By using tokenisation technology, ADDX lowers barriers to traditionally institutional-grade investments, empowering investors to build, diversify and grow multi-asset portfolios.

ADDX has raised a total of US$140 million in funding since its inception in 2017. Its shareholders include Singapore Exchange (SGX), the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Temasek subsidiary Heliconia Capital, the Development Bank of Japan, UOB, Hamilton Lane, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings and KB Securities, a subsidiary of Korea's largest banking group KB Financial Group.

ADDX has been approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a recognised market operator. It also has a capital markets services license to deal in securities and collective investment schemes as well as to provide custodial services. ADDX serves accredited investors from more than 50 countries spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas (except the US), alongside wealth managers, family offices and corporate investors. For more information, visit addx.co or https://www.linkedin.com/company/addxco.

About Tokai Tokyo

Tokai Tokyo Financial Group aims to create a unique and comprehensive financial group through the advancement of digital strategies, the expansion of high-net-worth businesses, strategic alliances with regional financial institutions, and the opening of securities companies incorporating the networks of operating companies by providing platform-based functions. Through this approach, the Group aims to differentiate itself from major securities firms, bank-affiliated securities companies, and online securities providers.

A key strength in the digital domain is Tokai Tokyo Securities' STO business. Since 2021, Tokai Tokyo Securities has been recognized as one of Japan's leading STO participants, starting with STOs utilising Singapore's ADDX security token exchange. One of the core objectives of the Group's digital strategy is to contribute to regional development by delivering digital capabilities, new financing methods, and scalable digital platforms.

Beyond digital initiatives, Tokai Tokyo Financial Group offers a variety of service functions including insurance, loans, and asset management. By extending these services not only to financial institutions but also to corporate clients, the Group is pursuing a platform-based business model that is unique in Japan.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products. Investments in private market strategies involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Offerings on the ADDX platform are available only to accredited investors, as defined under applicable laws and regulations in relevant jurisdictions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should conduct their own due diligence or consult with a professional adviser before making any investment decisions.

