Franklin Templeton and ADDX Launch Tokenised U.S. Dollar Short-Term Money Market Fund in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Templeton and ADDX today announced the launch of the Franklin OnChain U.S. Dollar Short-Term Money Market Fund (the "Fund") on the ADDX platform. Approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), it is the first tokenised fund registered for retail investors in Singapore with ADDX being one of the first investment platforms in Singapore to distribute the Fund. Designed to provide investors with exposure to high-quality, short-term U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments, the Fund also leverages public blockchain technology to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of high-quality, short-term U.S. dollar debt instruments, aiming to deliver income with a focus on stability and liquidity.1 This includes investing in fixed and floating-rate debt securities, commercial papers, certificates of deposit, and other eligible money market instruments.

This partnership comes at a time when investors are increasingly seeking income and a higher degree of capital preservation amid a volatile market landscape and shifting interest rate environment, while institutions explore tokenisation on public blockchain as a way to modernise financial infrastructure. This launch marks an important step in bridging traditional finance and next-generation digital distribution.

Harnessing the power of public blockchain

The Franklin OnChain U.S. Dollar Short-Term Money Market Fund records ownership of tokenised fund units on a public blockchain. This technology enhances transparency by allowing independent verification of transactions and fund ownership, while also enabling real-time settlement and lower administrative overhead. By operating on-chain, the fund combines the security and familiarity of a regulated investment product with the efficiency and openness of blockchain infrastructure.

Bridging quality investments and modern technology

The collaboration between Franklin Templeton and ADDX underscores a shared commitment to innovation in the asset management industry, bringing together Franklin Templeton's global investment expertise with ADDX's digital investment platform capabilities.

Inmoo Hwang, Group Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of ADDX, said:

"At ADDX, our mission is to make institutional-grade investments more accessible by applying technology that strengthens trust and enhances the investor experience. The launch of this tokenised money market fund reflects three pillars we believe in: quality investment opportunities, partnerships with leading global managers, and the use of blockchain to advance market access in a secure and efficient way."

About ADDX

ADDX is a Singapore-headquartered investment platform that enables accredited investors to access private markets, alternative assets, and other differentiated investments at lower entry points. Through an app and web platform, investors can discover high-quality products spanning private equity, private credit, real estate, hedge funds, structured products, cash alternatives, fixed income and more. By using tokenisation technology, ADDX lowers barriers to traditionally institutional-grade investments, empowering investors to build, diversify and grow their portfolios.

ADDX has raised a total of US$140 million in funding since its inception in 2017. Its shareholders include Singapore Exchange (SGX), the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Temasek subsidiary Heliconia Capital, the Development Bank of Japan, UOB, Hamilton Lane, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings and KB Securities, a subsidiary of Korea's largest banking group KB Financial Group.

ADDX has been approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a recognised market operator. It also has a capital markets services license to deal in securities and collective investment schemes as well as to provide custodial services. ADDX serves accredited investors from more than 50 countries spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas (except the US), alongside wealth managers, family offices and corporate investors. For more information, visit ADDX.co or https://www.linkedin.com/company/addxco.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,600 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and US$1.66 trillion in assets under management as of 30 September 2025. For more information, please visit www.franklinresources.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

