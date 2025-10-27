ADDX Partners with Global Real Estate Investment Manager Hines to Broaden Access to Quality Real Estate Opportunities

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADDX today announced a partnership with Hines, a leading global real estate investment manager. The collaboration brings together Hines' experience in investing in, developing, and managing some of the world's best real estate with ADDX's digital platform, uniting investment management excellence with modern financial infrastructure to broaden access and expand opportunities in private markets.

The partnership comes at a time when the private real estate market is supported by secular tailwinds. Structural themes such as urbanisation, demographic shifts, and the rising demand for modern logistics, data centres, and sustainable living solutions continue to underpin the asset class. Private real estate offers investors both the potential for long-term capital appreciation through asset value growth and consistent income generation from underlying leases.

According to research by Hines, historical data reinforces a strong correlation between global property rents and inflation. A strategic allocation to geographically diversified global real estate assets could provide portfolios with the potential for capital appreciation, inflation hedging, income distributions, and downside risk mitigation resulting from a lower level of volatility.

Amid a period of recalibration following years of higher interest rates, experienced operator-led managers like Hines are well positioned to navigate these dynamics and identify opportunities grounded in enduring real economic value.

"Partnering with a time-tested manager like Hines reinforces our focus on working with firms that share our dedication to disciplined investing and responsible access to private markets," said Inmoo Hwang, Group Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of ADDX. "Hines embodies the calibre of real estate expertise and disciplined management that aligns with our commitment to offering investors access to quality partners."

Founded in 1957, Hines manages more than USD 90 billion in assets globally and is recognised for its vertically integrated, operator-led model, combining on-the-ground execution with disciplined investment management across property types and geographies.

"Asia is a key growth region for our private wealth business, and we're excited to expand Hines' investment opportunities here, giving individual investors access to institutional-quality global real estate," said Paul Ferraro, Global Head of Private Wealth at Hines. "Building on Hines' extensive experience in the U.S. private wealth market, we're strategically broadening our platform to serve investors across global markets. As demand from Asian investors for greater diversification continues to grow, platforms like ADDX help us connect with this dynamic base and make global real estate more accessible."

The partnership reflects ADDX's broader mission to democratise participation in private markets through regulated technology, while upholding a strong commitment to quality. By working with established global institutions such as Hines, ADDX continues to expand its ecosystem of trusted partners and shelf of alternative investment opportunities.

About ADDX

ADDX is an investment platform headquartered in Singapore that provides accredited investors with access to private markets, alternatives, and differentiated opportunities to help them diversify and grow their wealth, all at lower minimums. With ADDX, investors can access high-quality investments across private equity, private credit, private real estate, hedge funds, structured products, cash alternatives, fixed income, and more, using a convenient and user-friendly app and web platform. The platform uses digital securities and tokenisation technology to fractionalise investments, making traditionally institutional-grade opportunities more accessible.

ADDX has raised a total of US$140 million in funding since its inception in 2017. Its shareholders include Singapore Exchange (SGX), the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Temasek subsidiary Heliconia Capital, the Development Bank of Japan, UOB, Hamilton Lane, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings and KB Securities, a subsidiary of Korea's largest banking group KB Financial Group.

ADDX has been approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a recognised market operator. It also has a capital markets services license to deal in securities and collective investment schemes as well as to provide custodial services. ADDX serves accredited investors from more than 50 countries spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas (except the US), alongside wealth managers, family offices and corporate investors. For more information, visit ADDX.co or https://www.linkedin.com/company/addxco.

About Hines

Hines is a leading global real estate investment manager. It owns and operates $91.8 billion[1] of assets across property types and on behalf of a diverse group of institutional and private wealth clients. Every day, its 4,600 employees in 30 countries draw on its 68-year history to build the world forward by investing in, developing, and managing some of the world's best real estate. To learn more, visit www.hines.com and follow @Hines on social media.

[1]Includes both the global Hines organization and RIA AUM as of June 30, 2025.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products. Investments in private market strategies involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Offerings on the ADDX platform are available only to accredited investors, as defined under applicable laws and regulations in relevant jurisdictions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should conduct their own due diligence or consult with a professional adviser before making any investment decisions.

