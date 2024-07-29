Advancing Green Data Centers in Singapore

This clean energy will support Google's data center and operations in Singapore and will contribute to Google's sustainability goals to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030.

Jointly developed and invested by Sobono Bioenergy and V8 Environmental, RExus's 13.2MW WWtE plant is the first of its kind, designed with circular synergy and with best-in-class technologies. It will have an estimated 10% higher efficiency than conventional Waste to Energy plants in Singapore. Through robust Plant design to the highest specifications, the Plant optimizes the use of waste wood, such as horticultural waste and waste wood from the logistics industry, turning them into energy. Co-located with the WWtE Plant is the most advanced electrical wood processing system and a high-volumetric vertical silo where biomass is stored and handled by a Smart 3D visualization handling system.

The Plant is expected to begin commercial operations in 2026 and it will operate on a 24/7 basis. It will also be paired with a pilot-scale carbon capture system where the captured CO 2 will be channeled towards innovative downstream utilizations. PacificLight Power, parent company of PLE, has invested a 30% share in Sobono Bioenergy to seed the development of the WWtE plant.

"We are excited about this project, as it demonstrates how technology and innovation are key to progress towards our clean energy targets, especially in a market with limited clean energy resources like Singapore. This biomass power plant will provide firm, clean, dispatchable power, supporting our goal to source 24/7 carbon-free energy in every grid where we operate." said Giorgio Fortunato, Head of Clean Energy & Power for Asia Pacific, Google.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our established relationship with Google by entering into a 10-year renewable energy supply contract to support Google's operations in Singapore. Our investment in Sobono Bioenergy is driven by our commitment to support renewable energy initiatives and become a low carbon energy company," said Mr. Yu Tat Ming, CEO of PacificLight. He added "the integration of sustainable biomass into the Singapore energy mix will provide a reliable and sustainable energy solution to Google and will also set a new standard for the Singapore industry."

"RExus or R enewable E nergy (RE) Ne xus will be a frontrunner for Sobono Group in its pursuit of bioresource valorization. This first-of-its-kind WWtE Plant pushes the boundary of process innovation and circularity concepts building upon our past endeavors. We are also excited to contribute to Singapore's local food and biofuel innovations through demonstrative carbon capture initiatives, such as microalgae production and growing tomatoes in CO2-enriched greenhouses." said Oh Wee Khoon, Chairman, RExus.

About PacificLight:

PacificLight is a Singapore-based power generation and electricity retail company that has been operating since 2013. PacificLight safely and reliably generates close to 10% of Singapore's annual electricity demand with the company's 830 MW generation facility currently one of the most efficient and reliable combined cycle power plants operating in Singapore. PacificLight is owned by subsidiary companies of First Pacific Company Limited and Manila Electric Company.

Through its Sustainergy program, PacificLight actively supports its business customers to decarbonise through the installation of smart energy solutions and renewable infrastructure.

As part of PacificLight's mission to embrace a low-carbon future, the company is developing a 600 MW solar import project in a consortium with Medco Power Global and Gallant Venture to provide large-scale, competitively priced renewable energy to Singapore customers.

About Rexus Bioenergy:

Rexus Bioenergy is a Singapore-based renewable power generation company formed through a joint venture (JV) between Sobono Bioenergy of Sobono Group and V8 Environmental, to invest, develop and operate the RExus WWtE Plant. This concept was built upon the collective vision of bioresource valorization that amplifies the combined attributes of both JV partners.

RExus WWtE Plant will be a 13.2MW generation settlement facility, capable of generating a total of more than 90,000 I-REC (International Renewable Certificates) annually.

Sobono Group (Singapore) began its renewable and circular pursuits in 2007 and has built and operated large-scale agricultural waste-to-energy plants in the region with a key emphasis on creating a circular economy.

V8 Environmental is one of the waste management pioneers in Singapore and has been continuously implementing the frontend technology to optimize waste as a valuable resource.

SOURCE PacificLight Power Pte Ltd