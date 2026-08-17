Advancing in Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition Samsung Malaysia Unveils Top 10 Young Innovator Teams

Semi-finalists will continue their innovation journey by developing prototypes and competing for prizes worth RM47,000 in Samsung products.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotlighting the next generation of innovators applying STEM, design thinking and technology to improve lives in their communities, Samsung Malaysia, in collaboration with Universiti Malaya, today announced the Top 10 semi-finalist teams advancing in the eighth edition of Solve for Tomorrow 2026.

Samsung Malaysia's Solve for Tomorrow 2026 Empowers 10 Young Innovator Teams to Turn Ideas into Impact

Selected from participants across Malaysia based on the originality, feasibility and impact of their submissions, the Top 10 teams will now take their ideas to the next level by refining their concepts, developing prototypes and competing for a place in the Grand Finale.

This year's submissions showcased the passion and ingenuity of young Malaysians, with participants presenting solutions across four key themes:

Environmental Sustainability Explored ideas that promote a greener future,

including waste management, resource

conservation and climate resilience. Sport and Technology Focused on leveraging innovation to enhance

sports participation, performance, accessibility

and community engagement. Health Proposed solutions that support healthier

lifestyles, wellbeing and access to healthcare. Education Encouraged the use of technology to make learning more engaging, inclusive and effective

for all.



Following a rigorous evaluation process, a panel of judges from Universiti Malaya selected the top 10 teams whose ideas demonstrated creativity, practicality and the potential to create meaningful impact.

"At Samsung, we believe innovation begins with the confidence to take the first step," said Agnes Wong, Head of Corporate Marketing, Samsung Malaysia Electronics. "The ideas we have seen this year reflect not only creativity, but a strong sense of purpose among young Malaysians to solve real challenges. Through Solve for Tomorrow, we are proud to nurture this spirit and support the next generation of changemakers."

Meet the Top 10 Semi-Finalist Teams (in no particular order), each recognised for the potential impact of their ideas. Representing schools from across Malaysia, these teams will continue to develop their solutions with guidance from Samsung Malaysia and Universiti Malaya mentors.

School Team Name State Idea Sekolah Berasrama

Penuh Integrasi

Rawang Replast Selangor Environmental

Sustainability SMK Beluran EcoTerraNitro Sabah Environmental

Sustainability SMK Bukit Jambul SafeNest Pulau Pinang Health SMK Raja Muda

Musa, Kuala Selangor Ecolab Junior Selangor Health SMK Seri Panching iSAFE Path Pahang Sports & Technology SMK Shah Alam GulaGirls Selangor Health SMK Tarat Spark X Trio Sarawak Health SMK Telok Panglima

Garang Food

Freshness

Bioplastic Patch Selangor Health Vision Secondary

School Tawau Primates Sabah Environmental

Sustainability MRSM Bagan Datuk InnovateZ Perak Health



The Top 10 teams will now take the next step in their Solve for Tomorrow journey, working closely with their mentors to enhance their ideas, develop working prototypes and strengthen their innovation capabilities. Participants will also take part in a Design Thinking Workshop designed to equip them with valuable skills in creative problem-solving, collaboration and solution development as they prepare for the next stage of the competition.

Their journey will culminate at the Grand Finale, where they will pitch their innovations to a distinguished panel of judges for the opportunity to win Samsung products worth up to a total of RM114,000.

Through Solve for Tomorrow, Samsung Malaysia continues to empower young innovators with the skills, mentorship and opportunities to turn bold ideas into meaningful impact.

For more information on Solve for Tomorrow, please visit - https://www.samsung.com/my/solvefortomorrow/

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

SAMSUNG MALAYSIA ELECTRONICS (SME) SDN BHD [Company No. 200301026766(629186-D)]

SOURCE Samsung Malaysia Electronics