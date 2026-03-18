Advent strengthens its presence in Hong Kong to serve clients in the wider Asia Pacific region

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advent International, a leading global private equity investor, is proud to announce that it is strengthening its presence in Hong Kong as its regional hub to serve clients in Asia Pacific. This milestone reaffirms Advent's long-standing commitment to Hong Kong, as well as Asia Pacific more broadly, and builds on the firm's more than 35-year track record of growing and transforming businesses in the region, in alignment with our investors' goals.

Advent celebrating strengthening its presence in Hong Kong featuring (from left to right) Samson Wong, Chief Investment Officer (Private Markets) of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority; James Brocklebank, Managing Partner at Advent and Head of Europe; Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Johanna Barr, Managing Director and Co-Head of Limited Partner Services at Advent and Shweta Jalan, Managing Partner and Head of Asia Pacific at Advent.

We look forward to enhancing Advent's engagement with local Limited Partners in Hong Kong and will be expanding our Asia Pacific Investor Relations team. This team will be led by Xiaoni Shi, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations for Asia Pacific, who will oversee regional fundraising and investor relations efforts out of Hong Kong.

Advent has been active in Greater China since 1993 and has invested over USD $1.8 billion[1] in the region. More broadly, including in its flagship and follow-on funds, Advent has invested more than USD $7.8 billion[2] across Asia Pacific, reflecting the depth and longevity of its engagement in the region. The firm's Greater China investment team will continue to operate under the leadership of Andrew Li, Managing Director and Head of Greater China, maintaining continuity in Advent's on-the-ground investment capabilities.

Asia Pacific remains a strategic priority for Advent. The firm has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Mumbai, Tokyo, and Sydney, with nearly 40 investment professionals across the region. Our Hong Kong operations, alongside the opening of our Tokyo office in January 2026 and Sydney office in September 2024, further underscores Advent's continued commitment to long-term growth opportunities in both Hong Kong and throughout Asia Pacific.

Shweta Jalan, Managing Partner and Head of Asia Pacific, commented: "Asia Pacific is a priority market within Advent's global strategy, offering substantial opportunities for private capital investment in high-quality companies with strong growth potential. Our hub in Hong Kong equips us to better serve our investors with agility, local expertise, and the high standard of service they deserve from us."

Xiaoni Shi, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations, Asia Pacific, said: "Gaining our license for our Hong Kong office reflects the importance of having direct operations in one of the region's leading financial centres and reinforces Hong Kong's role as the key nexus for Advent's Asia Pacific investor engagement and investing acumen."

Andrew Li, Managing Director and Head of Greater China, added: "Hong Kong is a critical component of Advent's broader Asia Pacific strategy, sitting at the intersection of global capital, regional markets, and dealmaking opportunity. Hong Kong solidifies our regional platform and complements our long-standing investment abilities in Greater China, thereby supporting Advent's execution of its ambition consistently across Asia Pacific."

About Advent

Advent is a leading global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 16 offices across five continents, we oversee more than USD $100 billion in assets under management[3] and have made 448 investments across 44 countries.

Since our founding in 1984, we have developed specialist market expertise across our five core sectors: business & financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology. This approach is bolstered by our deep sub-sector knowledge, which informs every aspect of our investment strategy, from sourcing opportunities to working in partnership with management to execute value creation plans. We bring hands-on operational expertise to enhance and accelerate businesses.

As one of the largest privately-owned partnerships, our 655 colleagues leverage the full ecosystem of Advent's global resources, including our Portfolio Support Group, insights provided by industry expert Operating Partners and Operations Advisors, as well as bespoke tools to support and guide our portfolio companies as they seek to achieve their strategic goals.

To learn more, visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn.

[1] Total includes investments by Advent-managed funds as well as employee and third-party co-investment vehicles. [2] Total includes investments by Advent-managed funds as well as employee and third-party co-investment vehicles. Includes pending transactions. Advent cannot ensure any pending transaction will be completed. [3] Assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2025. AUM includes assets attributable to Advent advisory clients as well as employee and third-party co-investment vehicles.

SOURCE Advent