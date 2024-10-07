Adyen appoints Ben Wong as General Manager, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announces the appointment of Ben Wong as General Manager, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. In his new role, Ben will oversee the company's commercial operations in the region, focusing on growth strategies and strengthening partnerships in key markets like Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Ben Wong, General Manager, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong

A Singaporean native, Ben joined Adyen in 2016 in a technical role where he acted as a technology consultant to deliver strategic counsel to enterprises, at a time when the payments industry was in its nascency. Since making the switch to sales in 2017, Ben has led the company to major successes across retail, ecommerce, hospitality industries. His technical acumen, coupled with a deep understanding of the market and merchants' needs has also allowed him to guide the commercial teams to deliver cross-channel payments excellence to businesses in Singapore.

Prior to Adyen, Ben spent half a decade working in fintech, information technology and project management. His tenure at previous organizations built a strong foundation for technical expertise and problem-solving skills in the fast-evolving payments industry.

"We are thrilled to have Ben in this new role, bringing his expertise and insights from working with customers in different sectors to the broader region," said Warren Hayashi, President, Asia Pacific at Adyen. "Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong have been pivotal markets for us and with Ben's demonstrated experience in Adyen, we are confident that he will lead the region to address the ever-evolving needs of our customers."

"I am honored to step into this new role and contribute to Adyen's continued growth," said Ben Wong, General Manager, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong at Adyen. "My deep roots in the industry fuel my drive for creating exceptional experiences for consumers and building strong, lasting partnerships with our customers. I look forward to driving the business forward and achieving sustained growth for our customers and us in a region filled with immense potential."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, LVMH, SHEIN, Uber, L'Oréal, Cathay Pacific, Grab, Klook, and Singapore Airlines. For more information, visit adyen.com .

SOURCE Adyen