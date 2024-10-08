AECOM announces the Sustainable Legacies Scholarship to support youth talent development in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced the launch of the AECOM Sustainable Legacies Scholarship, the newest program for its youth talent development initiatives in Taiwan. This new program complements the AECOM Summer Internship Program, which has been running for nine years. This new milestone highlights AECOM's dedication to advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and making a positive impact in the community.

The 2024 AECOM Summer Internship Program workshop was held, with 13 students from various universities divided into groups to present their work on the theme “Taipei Songshan Airport's New Generation ESG Development Blueprint.” As Taiwan's key international gateway and its first airport, the future planning of Taipei Songshan Airport has garnered significant public interest. (PRNewsfoto/AECOM)

The AECOM Sustainable Legacies Scholarship recognizes students with outstanding academic and conduct achievements, supporting them in achieving their academic and career goals while contributing to long-term societal benefit. Through this scholarship, AECOM aims to inspire students to focus on learning, realize their potential, and become key drivers of social progress.

AECOM's youth talent development initiatives in Taiwan also includes the AECOM Summer Internship Program, which provides students with valuable career experience during the summer, allowing them to gain practical insights into their future work environments. Launched in 2015, the program focuses on introducing students to the infrastructure sector, helping them understand industry trends while enhancing their professional skills and competitiveness in the job market.

AECOM is continually strengthening its robust partnerships with Taiwan's leading academic institutions, fostering talent development and engaging in professional technical dialogues. Through collaborative projects with top universities, the Company is committed to integrating academic insights into its work and nurturing the spirit of innovation. Numerous AECOM experts also serve as industry-specific university lecturers in Taiwan, further promoting collaboration between academia and local industry.

"We are excited to launch these programs, which not only support young talent in Taiwan but also reflect our commitment to social responsibility," said Peter Yung, AECOM's vice president for Taiwan. "We believe that through these opportunities, students will be inspired to excel in their academic and career endeavors, achieve their dreams, and contribute to a more sustainable future."

AECOM has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for eight consecutive years. The company actively promotes key ESG initiatives locally, focusing on nurturing young talent, advancing environmental and ecological innovations in project development, and supporting initiatives to help disadvantaged groups and protect cultural heritage.

