AECOM promotes nature-positive infrastructure at ReThink Hong Kong 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, proudly participated as a sponsor and exhibitor at ReThink Hong Kong 2024, the premier sustainability expo which was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hong Kong from September 12-13, 2024. At the event, AECOM showcased its dedication to a net zero environment, inspired by its Scope X™ approach to decarbonization. This included its "Playbook for Nature-Positive Infrastructure Development" (the Playbook), developed in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC). The Playbook includes nearly 200 case studies spanning transport, water energy, buildings and coastal projects.

AECOM welcomed hundreds of visitors to its booth, engaging in meaningful discussions, sharing learnings from its ESG and climate advisory services, and explored potential collaborations with the shared goal of advancing sustainability. AECOM's exhibits also featured a selection of 15 ESG projects across Asia and low-carbon construction materials and applications in civil infrastructure, including the most recent example of the first global application of S960 ultra-high strength steel in the Footbridge under Fanling Bypass Eastern Section as part of the Kwu Tung North and Fanling North New Development Areas in the Northern Metropolis.

Leveraging their ESG knowledge and diverse infrastructure specialties, leading industry professionals from AECOM delivered insightful perspectives on creating livable cities, enhancing mobility, and building nature-positive built environments. The discussions covered catalyzing green building technology for sustainable development and transforming built spaces into vibrant, community-centric neighborhoods through urban and landscape planning and design. They also explored the opportunities and challenges associated with the Northern Metropolis, introduced by city planning and infrastructure advancements, and delved into enhancing the user experience of Hong Kong's public transportation to achieve people-centric mobility. Additionally, valuable insights were exchanged from global initiatives and best practices in implementing nature-based solutions, with an exploration of their applicability in the Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong.

"As one of the first consultants in Hong Kong to assist clients adopting the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), AECOM has helped organizations to identify, assess, manage and disclose, their evolving nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities," said David Gallacher, executive director of environment at AECOM. "We are also working with clients to design, build and manage nature-based solutions, another crucial tool in the goal of achieving a nature-positive future."

Recognized as the top Environmental Consulting Firm by Engineering News-Record, AECOM is committed to delivering lasting positive impacts through its Sustainable Legacies strategy. The Company aims to advance towards a nature-positive future through its expertise and innovative solutions that enable development and nature to thrive together.

ReThink Sessions featuring AECOM speakers

Topic Speaker Mainstreaming the Business Case for Nature with TNFD and Policy Drivers David Gallacher Executive Director, Environment Catalyzing Green Building Technology in Hong Kong and beyond the Borders Rosaline Lau Executive Director, Building Engineering (Structural) Transforming Built Spaces into Community-Centric Neighbourhoods Shirley Chen Vice President, Buildings+Places The Opportunities and Challenges of Building the Northern Metropolis as Hong Kong's Silicon Valley Eva Huang Director, Urban Design Navigating People-Centric Smart Mobility Andy Chan Executive Director, Traffic and Transport Planning Nature-Positive Development: Harnessing the Power of Nature for Sustainable Growth Freeman Cheung Senior Vice President, Environment

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of US$14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at www.aecom.com/hk/.

