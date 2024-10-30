AesMed Co., Ltd., a Leading Medical Hair Loss Treatment Company in South Korea, participates in Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2024

AesMed Co., Ltd. Focuses on Promoting the Hair Care Day Campaign

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AesMed Co., Ltd., a specialist in hair loss treatment in South Korea, announced its participation in Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2024, the largest B2B international trade fair for the beauty industry in Asia. The event will be held from November 13 to 15, 2024, at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTRE, HONG KONG, CHINA). Cosmoprof Asia is a significant platform where global beauty trend leaders gather to showcase the latest technologies, product innovations, and new solutions, driving trends in the global beauty industry.

At Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2024, AesMed plans to promote its nonprofit campaign, Hair Care Day 2024 prominently. Hair Care Day aims to raise awareness about hair loss treatment and provide opportunities and confidence to those experiencing hair loss. The campaign symbolically represents the transition from a state of hair loss, represented by "1011" to a full head of hair, represented by "1111" It designates the period from October 11 to November 11 each year as "Hair Care Season," with November 11 recognized as "Hair Care Day," making it a purely nonprofit initiative.

According to a government survey in South Korea, the population suffering from hair loss has increased by more than 20% over the past decade. Particularly, 63% of individuals in their 20s to 40s have experienced hair loss symptoms, and women make up 44% of the total. Furthermore, the percentage of adolescents with hair loss has reached 6.6%, indicating that hair loss is spreading across all age groups. Despite the global nature of the increase in the population concerned about hair loss, there has been a lack of serious solidarity and efforts to improve understanding and social stigma surrounding hair loss. This situation prompted AesMed Co., Ltd. to initiate and sustain the 'Hair Care Day' campaign.

The campaign, which started in South Korea in 2020, will involve local hospitals and partners from 10 countries worldwide starting in 2024. It aims to provide support and comfort to individuals with hair loss without sponsorship or commercial purposes, while also promoting the sharing and development of hair loss treatment technologies. At this trade fair, AesMed will introduce the significance and achievements of the Hair Care Day campaign to attendees and encourage voluntary participation from hospitals, companies, research institutes, communities, and relevant organizations.

AesMed 's CEO, Jeongwoo Joe Yi, stated, "As the largest international beauty fair in Asia, where beauty buyers from Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia gather, this participation is an opportunity to present the Hair Care Day campaign on a global stage and foster cooperation with more partners." He expressed his expectations for the fair, adding, "By promoting empathy for hair loss treatment and advancing hair loss technology, we can have a more positive impact on those affected by hair loss."

Various experts are actively supporting the Hair Care Day campaign. Dr. Jin-O Kim from NewHair Hair Transplant Center stated, "The meaning of filling in what is empty resonates with us, and our hospital agrees to designate the period from 1011 to 1111 as the Hair Care Season. During this campaign, our medical staff is committed to delivering positive energy to our patients." Additionally, Dr. Yoon-Woo Noh from Maxwell Dermatology Hair Clinic remarked, "Hair loss is not an insurmountable issue. Most cases of hair loss can be treated with accurate diagnosis." He added that Hair Care Day will significantly improve societal awareness about hair loss treatment.

Furthermore, AesMed Co., Ltd. has been conducting a hair prosthesis donation project for individuals with alopecia since 2020 and plans to participate in the WCHR2026 World Congress for Hair Research , which will be held in Seoul, South Korea, in May 2026. WCHR2026 is a conference where hair researchers from around the world gather to share the latest research outcomes and hair loss treatment technologies. Through participation in this conference, AesMed aims to strengthen its position as a global leader in the field of hair loss treatment, promote the Hair Care Day campaign, and enhance societal awareness and technological advancement related to hair loss treatment.

SOURCE AesMed