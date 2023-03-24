Aetina Partners with Hailo to Launch Multi-Inference AI Solutions at the Edge during ISC West 2023

NEW TAIPEI CITY, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetina and Hailo join forces to launch multi-inference AI solutions that involve object recognition AI models, Aetina's AI inference platform—AIP-SQ67, and AI-MXM-H84A MXM that is built with 4x Hailo-8™ AI accelerators. Empowered by Aetina's AI-MXM-H84A MXM module that provides up to 104 Tera-Operations Per Second (TOPS) of AI performance from Hailo's AI processors, the AIP-SQ67 platform delivers enough computing power to enable real-time video analytics processing and multiple, low-latency AI inference tasks at the edge.

The AI solutions are capable of detecting different objects including humans, vehicles, and analyzing many video datasets from several cameras at the same time, which makes the solutions ideal for various applications in cities and transportation systems. The solutions will be showcased by Aetina and Hailo during ISC West 2023.

Aetina's MegaEdge AI Inference Platforms

AIP-SQ67—part of Aetina's MegaEdge family—features an Intel® 12th Gen Core™ processor, and has expansion slots for one MXM and up to two M.2 AI accelerators. The x86 AI computer, designed for high velocity data analytics, has different types of I/O configuration accommodating a wide range of peripherals and sensor devices, enabling the platform to cater a broad spectrum of AI verticals.

MXM Empowered by Hailo-8™ edge AI Processors

The AI-MXM-H84A MXM is designed with four Hailo-8™ edge AI processors; each of the processors provides up to 26 TOPS of AI performance. With an architecture that takes advantage of the core properties of neural networks, the edge AI processor allows edge devices to run deep learning applications at full scale more efficiently, effectively, and sustainably. The AI-MXM-H84A MXM, due to its small-sized form factor, can be easily integrated into a variety of embedded systems to handle heavy inference workloads.

Hailo's AI Accelerators

Hailo offers deep learning processors for diverse computer vision tasks such as data classification, object detection, semantic segmentation, pose estimation, instance segmentation, depth estimation, and more. Hailo's comprehensive software suite helps shorten the AI projects development cycles, and can be used to create fast prototypes on computing devices built with Hailo's edge AI processors.

SOURCE Aetina Corporation