AGIBOT and ASIX Showcase Advanced Humanoid Robotics at Cultural Event in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, in partnership with its Indonesian partner, ASIX, a leading AI accelerator under Sinarmas Group, showcased its most advanced humanoid robot at a cultural event hosted in Jakarta. As a special guest, the robot demonstrated hosting capabilities, performed calligraphy, delivered dance performances, and engaged in interactive exchanges with attendees.

The robot's performance received enthusiastic feedback from attendees, underscoring how advanced robotics can be naturally integrated into events, hospitality, education, and interactive entertainment. In a standout moment, the AGIBOT A2 humanoid robot, served as a cultural messenger, performed calligraphy side by side with human calligraphers, jointly writing the phrase "Tea for Harmony". The fusion of cultural elegance with cutting‑edge embodied intelligence technology highlighted the potential of humanoid robotics to enrich public experiences in cultural and entertainment.

AGIBOT and ASIX jointly reaffirmed their commitment to the Indonesian market, leveraging local collaboration to explore real‑world applications that respect local culture.

"Today marks a significant step in the Indonesian market. Together with ASIX, we are bringing advanced AI‑embodied intelligent productivity solutions to Indonesia," said Abel Deng, President of the Middle East and Asia Pacific Region at AGIBOT. " Our ultimate goal is to enable robots to create productivity—entering factories, commercial spaces, and everyday life scenarios. This year represents a critical milestone as reach a deployment‑ready state."

The event serves as both a landmark showcase and a strategic launchpad for AGIBOT in Indonesia. Beyond cultural and entertainment applications, AGIBOT and ASIX will jointly explore more productivity‑driven scenarios, including robot deployment in areas such as production line loading and unloading, industrial handling, logistics sorting, guided tours and retail assistance, service retail stations, security patrols and inspections, and commercial cleaning.

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is an AI company dedicated to embodied AI, advancing real-world applications through the deep integration of intelligent systems and robotics. Built around its core architecture of "One Body, Three Intelligences"—integrating interactive intelligence, task intelligence, and locomotion intelligence—the company develops general-purpose robotic systems for real-world deployment and commercial use. AGIBOT's products and solutions span multiple commercial application scenarios. As of March 2026, the company's global production volume has surpassed 10,000 units.

Follow AGIBOT on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AGIBOT.zhiyuan

X: https://x.com/AGIBOT_zhiyuan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AGIBOT_

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@agibot_

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AGIBOT-robot

SOURCE AGIBOT