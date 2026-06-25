AGIBOT Brings APC 2026 to Thailand, Building a Professional Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate Local Deployment of Embodied AI

BANGKOK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a global leader in embodied AI and robotics, hosted AGIBOT Partner Conference 2026 in Thailand (APC 2026 Thailand) in Bangkok, together with its local strategic partner VST ECS (Thailand). The event marked an important step in AGIBOT's long-term local engagement in Thailand and its continued efforts to build a collaborative embodied AI ecosystem across Asia-Pacific.

APC 2026 Thailand

The APC 2026 Thailand event also served as the kickoff for the Thailand partner ecosystem recruitment program, with enthusiastic participation from guests across the local technology, business, and industrial ecosystem. It established the first professional partner ecosystem dedicated to the practical deployment of embodied AI and humanoid robots across various industries in Thailand.

"AGIBOT is pleased to partner with VST ECS (Thailand), which brings deep market expertise and a strong distribution network," said Abel Deng, President of the Middle East and Asia Pacific Region at AGIBOT. "Today is an important industrial milestone, and we have formed a significant industrial partner ecosystem. AGIBOT is bringing embodied AI into a deployment-ready stage in Thailand, enabling robots not only to move like humans, but to work like humans and become a new form of productivity."

Mr. Somsak Pejthaveeporndej, CEO of VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said the company's entry into the Embodied AI market reflects its vision of bringing innovative technologies to meet customer needs and respond to rapidly evolving global trends. This new business portfolio is also expected to reinforce the company's long-term revenue base and contribute healthy profit margins in the years ahead.

At the conference, AGIBOT introduced its pioneering XYZ Curve for embodied AI industry development in Thailand, as well as seven productivity scenarios for robot deployment. AGIBOT and VST ECS (Thailand) will jointly roll out optimized product portfolios and scenario-specific solutions to help Thailand enterprises achieve intelligent upgrades and productivity gains.

At APC 2026 Thailand, AGIBOT embodied robots demonstrate capabilities in real-world scenarios through in-depth collaboration with many specialized IT integrators. In addition, the "AgiRaas" Robot-as-a-Service model is available in Thailand via flexible leasing approaches.

For more information, please visit the AGIBOT website at AGIBOT.com, and follow AGIBOT on:

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About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is an Embodied AI foundation model company developing both the intelligence layer and the corresponding robotic embodiments needed to bring general intelligence into the physical world. AGIBOT's "Three Intelligences in One" architecture integrates Locomotion Intelligence, Interaction Intelligence, and Manipulation Intelligence into a unified embodied system.

About VST ECS (Thailand)

VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (formerly known as The Value Systems Co., Ltd.) was established in Thailand in 1988. Now, VST ECS (Thailand) is a member of VST ECS Group, headquarter in Hong Kong, leading ICT distributors in Asia Pacific who accessing thru more than 50,000 channels across China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar, and Laos.

SOURCE AGIBOT