SINGAPORE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a global leader in embodied artificial intelligence and robotics, today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Singtel Enterprise. The agreement was formalized at a ceremony attended by AGIBOT Partners and Co-President Daniel Jiang, President of the Middle East and Asia Pacific Region Abel Deng, and Singapore CEO Chelsea Chen, alongside Singtel Singapore CEO Ng Tian Chong and Vice President of Enterprise Product Kwang Yong Lee.

AGIBOT signs strategic cooperation agreement with Singtel Enterprise

Singtel, a telecommunications giant with over a century of history, serves as a key connectivity provider in Singapore and across the Asia-Pacific region, operating advanced 5G and 5G-A network infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Singtel aims to introduce innovative robotic solutions that empower enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The two companies will explore the integration of AGIBOT's embodied AI technologies with Singtel's communications network and capabilities to support new robotic applications and connected intelligent systems.

"This marks AGIBOT's first operator partnership outside of China, a significant milestone for the company," said Abel Deng, President of the Middle East and Asia Pacific Region at AGIBOT. "As global telcos pivot to new growth areas beyond connectivity, robotics and AI have emerged as key frontiers. Singtel's partnership with AGIBOT reflects its strategy to be an early mover in this space — positioning for long-term brand leadership and unlocking new enterprise revenue streams. Singtel Enterprise has a strong customer network and service capabilities in Singapore and the broader region. We will tailor our most suitable product portfolios and scenario-based solutions and work alongside our partner Singtel to deploy them in retail and other commercial environments. This will greatly accelerate the development of the embodied robotics industry in Singapore and the region."

Most notably for users in Singapore, within 2026, local enterprises and individuals will be able to directly lease AGIBOT robots through Singtel. This service will make intelligent robotic capabilities more accessible to the local market, enabling Singaporean users to conveniently benefit from advanced automation solutions. It is expected to support evolving demand for intelligent services and inject new momentum into commercial services, operational efficiency across Singapore.

AGIBOT has rapidly established a presence in the Singapore market through a series of strategic initiatives, including participation in industry exhibitions, invited performances at Sentosa, and the deployment of its products at Changi Airport Terminal 5 (T5). This latest partnership with Singtel is expected to further accelerate AGIBOT's market expansion and strengthen its industry influence in Singapore.

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of the robotic body and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence — "1 Robotic Body + 3 Intelligence" — AGIBOT is a leading robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios. According to industry analysts, AGIBOT ranked No.1 globally in humanoid robot shipments in 2025.

