AGIBOT Unveils Four New Products at WAIC 2026, Showcasing Embodied AI in Real-World Operations

Three New Products Designed for Real-World Work

The AGIBOT A3 Ultra is a full-size humanoid robot developed for long-duration operation in public-facing, commercial and service environments. Standing 1.74 meters tall and weighing 60 kilograms, it features 51 active degrees of freedom, a five-kilogram payload capacity per arm and up to eight hours of combined operating time. Its perception system includes 3D LiDAR, RGB-D cameras, fisheye cameras and binocular vision, while GPS, RTK and UWB positioning support navigation and coordinated operation across different environments. Powered by NVIDIA Thor for high-level embodied AI processing, A3 Ultra supports direct charging, battery replacement and autonomous charging, allowing it to remain available for extended service workflows rather than isolated appearances.

The AGIBOT X2 EDU is a humanoid robotics development platform designed for education, competitions and scientific research. Standing approximately 1.3 meters tall, it features 29 degrees of freedom across the body, including seven degrees of freedom in each arm, and supports an end-effector payload of up to three kilograms. Its fully modular architecture allows the robot to be disassembled and reconfigured throughout the hardware chain, while open motion-control and hardware interfaces provide access for secondary development. Developers can flexibly integrate end effectors, sensors and additional computing modules according to different teaching and research requirements.

The AGIBOT G2 Max is the company's first heavy-payload, force-controlled embodied task robot, developed for material handling, palletizing and other industrial operations. G2 Max combines higher load capacity with force-controlled arms, adjustable working height and omnidirectional wheeled mobility. It is designed to operate alongside existing production equipment and factory systems, undertaking repetitive physical tasks that require both strength and controlled interaction. Its energy system supports battery replacement and autonomous charging to reduce operational interruptions in continuous production environments.

The OmniHand 3 Ultra-M is a flagship direct-drive dexterous hand designed for embodied AI training, teleoperation, demonstration capture and contact-rich manipulation. It integrates 20 active degrees of freedom into a human-scale form factor weighing 630 grams. The hand supports a whole-hand gripping load of up to 5 kilograms, with a typical opening or closing time of 0.3 seconds and repeatability of ±0.2 millimeters. Vision-based tactile sensors at the fingertips and a tactile array in the palm enable the hand to detect changes in contact, force and object position, while its fully direct-drive architecture supports responsive force regulation during complex manipulation tasks.

Industrial Deployments Demonstrate Continuous Task Execution

AGIBOT is also presenting industrial deployments developed with Longcheer Technology, PIA Automation and other partners. The applications cover tasks including tablet quality-inspection loading and unloading, chip handling, production-line material movement and other repetitive industrial processes.



At Longcheer Technology's Nanchang manufacturing facility, AGIBOT G2 robots have been integrated into a live tablet mass-production quality-inspection line. The robots complete a closed-loop workflow covering material collection, precision placement, equipment interfacing and finished-product return. Production-line integration was completed within 36 hours, and the deployment has supported approximately 3,000 units per shift and more than 64 hours of cumulative continuous operation, with downtime loss kept below 4%.



These cases differ from one-off motion demonstrations because the robots must maintain production rhythms, repeat tasks consistently, respond to changes in object position and surrounding conditions, and coordinate with upstream and downstream equipment. The deployments show how embodied AI systems can become part of existing production processes without requiring manufacturers to rebuild an entire line around the robot.



AGIBOT is also presenting applications in cultural tourism, transportation and commercial services, including projects developed with Sichuan Cultural Tourism and Guangzhou Railway. In these environments, robots support guided tours, route guidance, visitor interaction, information services and on-site assistance, moving from general-purpose showcase roles toward defined service workflows.

Live Demonstrations Connect Technical Capabilities with Practical Tasks

At Booth H3-C101, AGIBOT is presenting a series of live demonstrations spanning dynamic motion, human-robot collaboration and multi-step commercial service tasks.



In the table tennis demonstration, the robot uses real-time visual perception, trajectory prediction and closed-loop motion control to respond to a fast-moving ball in a dynamic environment. The boxing demonstration highlights teleoperation, whole-body coordination and low-latency motion response, showing how a robot can translate an operator's movements into coordinated physical actions.



A beverage-service demonstration presents an end-to-end commercial workflow. The robot identifies and picks up cups, operates beverage-making equipment and delivers the finished drink to a visitor. Rather than demonstrating an isolated grasping action, the workflow combines perception, navigation, manipulation and task sequencing to show how a robot can complete a connected series of service tasks.



During WAIC 2026, AGIBOT has deployed more than 30 robots across key public areas of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center and the West Bund venue. The robots are supporting visitor guidance, information services, live demonstrations and other on-site interactions throughout the event.



The deployment moves the robots beyond scheduled appearances at AGIBOT's booth and places them within the conference's wider service environment. Operating in busy public spaces requires the robots to navigate around visitors, respond to changing conditions and maintain consistent performance over extended periods, providing a practical test of their mobility, interaction and operational reliability.

Manipulation Foundation Models and the Embodied AI Forum

A dedicated Manipulation Intelligence Zone at the AGIBOT booth is presenting the company's manipulation foundation models, dexterous systems and task-development technologies. The exhibition shows how perception, reasoning, action planning and physical control are connected to support task execution in complex environments.



On July 19, AGIBOT will host the WAIC 2026 Embodied AI Forum at the Golden Hall of the Shanghai World Expo Center. The forum will bring together researchers, technology leaders and robotics entrepreneurs from China and overseas to discuss the development of Physical AI, advances in embodied intelligence and the technical and operational requirements for scaling robots from research systems into real-world applications.



Through its new products, venue-wide robot deployment, industrial cases and live demonstrations, AGIBOT is presenting a connected path from foundation models and robotic hardware to systems that can carry out defined tasks in factories, commercial environments and public spaces.

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About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is an Embodied AI foundation model company developing both the intelligence layer and the corresponding robotic embodiments needed to bring general intelligence into the physical world. AGIBOT's "Three Intelligences in One" architecture integrates Locomotion Intelligence, Interaction Intelligence, and Manipulation Intelligence into a unified embodied system. Its portfolio spans humanoid robots, quadrupeds, dexterous systems, and commercial cleaning solutions. In June 2026, AGIBOT announced that its 15,000th robot had rolled off the production line.

SOURCE AgiBot Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co.,Ltd.