All-intelligence lively robot X2 "Heart" Sarawak Premier, AgiBot Steals the Spotlight of Malaysia

KUCHING, Malaysia, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak 2025 (IDECS25) officially commenced on October 22nd, 2025, at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching. Organized by the Sarawak Government and co-hosted by Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and Sarawak Information Systems Sdn. Bhd. (SAINS), the event attracted 10,000+ participants. Serving as a platform showcasing AI and sustainability, the Conference brought together cutting-edge technologies and key players of the industry. AgiBot, alongside its Malaysian strategic partner Mr. Robot, participated in the exhibition, featuring its core product, all-intelligence lively robot AgiBot X2.

The See Hua Daily News reported: Malaysian Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg visited the booth and enthusiastically interacted with AgiBot X2 Government and Urban-Rural Planning Committee Chairman Fang Meilang （left）and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow （right）of Penang, Malaysia, humorously interacted with humanoid robots from AgiBot at the Penang City Hall.‌

At the exhibition, Malaysian Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg visited the booth and enthusiastically interacted with AgiBot X2. The Robot shaking hands with the Premier, making a heart gesture and engaging in verbal interaction not only demonstrated AgiBot X2's high intelligence but also symbolized Malaysia's strong recognition and anticipation for embodied AI technology.

As an all-intelligence lively robot, AgiBot X2 possesses 30+ expressive gestures. It can perform various vivid expressions and movements, accurately answer audience questions, proactively move around the venue to greet attendees, support multi-language communication, and can even dance and perform parkour, demonstrating high practicality and appeal across various scenarios including performance, retail and education. During the Event, AgiBot X2's adorable appearance and high approachability attracted large crowds of participants, who stopped to watch, take photos and interact with it, making it the most popular "star" at the conference.

Previously, AgiBot, partnered with Mr. Robot, also participated in the launch ceremony of "Virtual Island of Penang" (VIP) smart city system by the Penang Island City Council. As Malaysia's first smart city application system launched by the Council, the "Virtual Island of Penang" has drawn significant attention. During the event, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow shook hands with and humorously interacted with the humanoid robot AgiBot X2.

SOURCE AgiBot Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co.,Ltd.