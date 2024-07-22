Agilent Introduces New ProteoAnalyzer at Singapore Cell and Gene Therapy Pan Asia Summit

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the release of its new ProteoAnalyzer system, in addition to existing product updates at the Singapore Cell and Gene Therapy Pan Asia Summit (SCGT).

Agilent's new protein analysis platform, an automated parallel capillary electrophoresis (CE) solution, combines rapid, high-resolution analysis with minimal sample consumption. This allows researchers to examine complex protein mixtures, enabling faster discoveries in pharma, biopharma, and bioengineered food ingredients.

Carsten Thomsen, Associate Vice President of APAC Sales for the Diagnostics and Genomics Group at Agilent, said, "We are thrilled to launch the ProteoAnalyzer, which features all the cutting-edge technologies of the biomolecular platform – elevating translational research from compound to novel applications. Building on the success of Agilent's CE capabilities, the ProteoAnalyzer prioritizes what researchers value most: enabling breakthrough discoveries that improve the quality of life."

Pharma and biopharma companies increasingly use CE solutions to enhance the development of proteins with potential therapeutic interest. To support this, Agilent's ProteoAnalyzer includes easy-to-use QC workflows for assessing the size and purity of proteins such as antibodies and enzymes, and other proteins of interest.

In addition to launching the ProteoAnalyzer, Agilent also announced an update to its Flow Cytometer product line at SCGT. The company launched the new NovoCyte Opteon with solutions designed to revolutionize cell analysis research, boasting up to 5 lasers and 73 detectors.

For 25 years, Agilent has been supporting clinical labs to deliver safe and effective answers for real-world health questions worldwide. In Asia Pacific, the company partners with research institute such as Singapore's ACTRIS and South Korea's Theragen Bio, reflecting a strong testament to Agilent's innovative technology advances in supporting the most promising areas of medical research.

