AGL Energy Revolutionises Retail Operations with Appian

As part of its retail transformation, AGL recently launched eAGL, a workflow management tool designed to manage approximately four million pieces of work that were previously completed by AGL agents. Built on the Appian Platform, eAGL has already delivered automation levels of over 70% and helped remove repetitive manual work associated with back-office exceptions.

"eAGL replaces AGL's legacy Workflow and Resolve solutions, which were used for exception and customer complaint work allocation. The application manages millions of pieces of work that were traditionally actioned by AGL agents. We've moved all of that activity into the Appian Platform, giving us the flexibility to modify our processes to provide the best customer outcomes. It enables us to hyper-automate tasks, remove manual work, and process activity faster, allowing staff to focus on higher value work," said Rohan Ware, Strategic Operations Manager at AGL.

Prior to eAGL, the retailer had investigated an off-the-shelf workflow management software but had not found a solution that met its requirements. Appian was chosen for the flexibility it gives AGL to build everything it wants and customise applications around the organisation's needs.

"When we looked at our previous IT architecture, we didn't have a tool that allowed flexibility to perform various functions within the ecosystem. We had highly specialised software solutions that managed specific functions, but nothing that provided extensive capabilities that we could apply to multiple disciplines. The Appian Platform allows that flexibility effectively, to capture exceptions across the ecosystem and across various platforms built using different technologies," said Waqas Ishaque, Transformation Technology Owner at AGL.

The eAGL workflow management tool has been rolled out to over 1,000 users across four different locations to help streamline back-office operations and fast-track customer activity.

"Best case, we've got transactions going from the market into our systems and our customers' hands without anybody having to look at them. We're seeing our automation rates really improve with the use of Appian, which means we are delivering a better experience for our customers," said Glenn Waterson, General Manager of Retail Transformation at AGL.

The eAGL app is a key part of AGL's wider retail transformation, which aims to simplify how the energy retailer operates, embrace digitisation, and create a more personalised and effortless experience for its customers and people.

"AGL's retail transformation is an amazing opportunity for an organisation to do something truly new, innovative, and different for our customers. We want to lead the market. The market is shifting, and we need new technology and a new operating model to support that. We are absolutely committed to our journey to deliver and connect our customers to a sustainable future. We will get there, and it is the likes of Appian and other platforms that we are bringing into retail transformation that will help us achieve that," said Waterson.

In addition to supporting the eAGL application, Appian is also being used in a new process optimisation application. Appian's process mining and data fabric capabilities will continue to play a key role in AGL's ongoing digital transformation, particularly in automation and process analysis, and managing workflows across multiple systems.

"Appian is excited to partner with AGL on their retail transformation project, which will help connect every customer to a sustainable future in support of Australia's 2050 net zero emissions. We believe Appian will play a key role in AGL's future state for automation, business process management, and operational improvement using our extensive process orchestration capability," said Luke Thomas, Area Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan at Appian.

To learn more about AGL's retail transformation with Appian watch the video here .

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimise important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organisations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn , X (Twitter ).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2602151/Appian_AGL_Energy.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Caption_2700px_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Appian