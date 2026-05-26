Agoda and DTTDC Launch MoU to Position Delhi as a Year-Round Destination

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has announced a strategic partnership with the Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Government of NCT of Delhi, aimed at positioning Delhi as a leading year-round tourist destination. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged at the Tourism Stakeholders Conference, "Delhi: From Transit to Destination," held at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi, on 2 May 2026.

The partnership supports the Government of NCT of Delhi's vision of showcasing Delhi's cultural, heritage, and business attractions to a global audience and developing the city as a year-round tourism destination.

Under the partnership, Agoda will deploy targeted digital marketing campaigns and thematic promotions across its global network to highlight Delhi's signature offerings, including the Museum Trail, Spiritual Circuits, festivals, and curated heritage and cultural experiences developed by DTTDC. The collaboration also extends to capacity-building for tourism stakeholders through knowledge-sharing initiatives, including Agoda's Sustainable Tourism Academy, supporting Delhi's transition toward more sustainable and inclusive tourism practices.

Mr. Gaurav Malik, Country Director India at Agoda, shared, "Our goal is to help enrich Delhi's image and combine our efforts with DTTDC in their vision of establishing Delhi as a multi-purpose, year-long destination. By leveraging Agoda's expansive digital reach, we're excited to attract more tourists to experience Delhi's unique offerings and help everyone experience the magic of this remarkable city."

Mr. Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Managing Director, DTTDC, said, "This partnership reflects the Government of NCT of Delhi's commitment to positioning Delhi as a world-class tourism destination. By engaging a global digital travel platform, we aim to broaden Delhi's visibility, support our hospitality and MSME stakeholders, and ensure that the gains from tourism translate into livelihoods, heritage conservation, and economic opportunity for the citizens of Delhi. Partnerships of this nature are central to realising the Government's vision of Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi."

Through this MoU, DTTDC and Agoda will collaborate on focused digital marketing, stakeholder capacity-building, sustainability initiatives, and data-driven destination strategy, with the goal of contributing to Delhi's emergence as a leading global tourism destination.

SOURCE Agoda