Agoda and Singapore Tourism Board Expand Partnership to Boost Demand and Tech Transformation in Tourism

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have renewed and broadened their strategic partnership through a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), extending collaboration beyond joint destination marketing into new areas of data, technology, and AI-powered travel innovation.

From left to right: Jun Dong, Agoda Vice President, Omri Morgenshtern, Agoda Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Ow, STB Chief Executive, and Terrence Voon, STB Executive Director, Southeast Asia at the MOU launch ceremony on 13 August.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Mr. Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer of Agoda, and Ms. Melissa Ow, Chief Executive of STB. This latest agreement entails a three-year commitment focused on promoting Singapore as a destination, deepening data and technology collaboration, and advancing industry development.

First established in 2022 and renewed in 2024, the partnership has evolved with each iteration to address shifting traveller behaviours and the increasingly central role of digital tools across the traveller journey. This latest expansion broadens the scope across four pillars: joint marketing, data strategy and insights, thought leadership and innovation, and a tech collaboration exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to provide travellers with travel recommendations for experiencing Singapore. The partnership will also support Singapore's tourism industry stakeholders through capability-building initiatives aligned with the sector's digital priorities in areas such as data science, AI upskilling and experience development.

The signing builds on momentum established earlier this year. In May 2026, Agoda and STB launched a joint marketing campaign to support demand for Singapore amid global disruptions, while tapping into growing interest in short-haul regional travel. With strong participation from Singapore hotel partners, the campaign delivered encouraging results across target markets — a promising sign of what the partnership can achieve.

Ms Ow said: "STB is pleased to deepen its partnership with Agoda, amidst evolving traveller expectations and the role of technology in travel. The renewed collaboration presents the opportunity to tap on Agoda's platform reach, traveller insights and technology capabilities to strengthen Singapore's destination appeal in the digital space. The partnership also supports STB's Tourism 2040 ambitions, with a mutual commitment to harness technology and raise industry capabilities for Singapore tourism."

Mr Morgenshtern added, "Agoda shares a unique bond with Singapore, and this expanded collaboration reflects our investment in the market's digital future. We're excited to bring our AI and analytics capabilities to this partnership, enabling STB to reach travellers more precisely while supporting the innovation priorities that benefit the entire Singapore tourism ecosystem."

With this MOU, Agoda and STB will combine their respective strengths to offer travelers more relevant and engaging ways to experience Singapore, while supporting the long-term growth and development of the wider tourism industry.

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SOURCE Agoda