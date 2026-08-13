Agoda Launches AI-Powered Room Grid Bot to Help Travelers Decide Which Room to Book

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has introduced the Room Grid Bot, an AI-powered chat assistant designed to help travelers decide which room to book. Available in the Agoda mobile app, the new tool recommends rooms suited to their needs.

Agoda offers travelers a diverse breadth of room options when booking a hotel, with room types and offers varying by occupancy, cancellation terms, meal inclusions, and price. The Room Grid Bot addresses this by using travelers' current search details and the preferences they share in the conversation to recommend the most relevant options. These recommendations appear directly within the chat, helping travelers narrow down their choices without needing to compare every listing manually.

Travelers can access the Bot from the room-selection page after tapping "Select room" on a hotel's property page in the Agoda app. They can start a conversation by tapping the "Need help choosing a room? Let AI help you" banner without leaving the room-selection page.

Travelers can ask the Bot to find options with specific inclusions, such as free breakfast, or to answer relevant property questions, such as check-in times. The Bot also highlights a "Best pick," helping travelers identify a suitable room based on their preferences more easily.

Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Agoda, said, "Choosing a hotel is only part of the booking decision. Travelers also need to find the right room for their trip, which can be challenging when many options are available. The Room Grid Bot helps narrow down those choices based on what travelers want and need, making it easier to identify and book the room that best suits their trip."

The launch builds on Agoda's growing suite of AI-powered tools across the hotel booking journey. The Property AMA (Ask Me Anything) Bot answers accommodation-specific questions as travelers explore a property, while the Booking Form Bot addresses common questions during checkout. Together, the tools provide relevant support as travelers explore hotels, select rooms, and complete their bookings.

Agoda continues to invest in technology that makes travel planning simpler, faster, and more intuitive. Agoda's offerings include over 6 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, all available on Agoda.com and through the Agoda mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda