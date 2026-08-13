Agoda Reveals South Korea's Top Inbound Travel Trends in the First Half of 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As South Korea works toward its goal of welcoming 30 million international visitors by 2029, digital travel platform Agoda revealed a 9% rise in travel interest to South Korea from international travelers during the first half of 2026. Agoda's insights on the latest inbound travel trends highlight the top source markets expressing travel interest to South Korea and the destinations that are attracting the greatest interest from international travelers.

Based on accommodation searches made between January and June 2026, Seoul claimed the top spot as the most-searched inbound destination. Busan, Jeju, Incheon, and Daegu rounded out the top five.

Busan, in particular, recorded a 43% increase in accommodation searches on Agoda. According to Busan Metropolitan City, the city welcomed more than 1.93 million international visitors during the first five months of the year. Ongoing efforts to expand partnerships with global OTAs and promote the Visit Busan Pass are expected to further strengthen the city's appeal and support its target of attracting four million international travelers by the end of the year.

Ulsan emerges as a rising star in the first half of the year

Among domestic destinations, Ulsan recorded the fastest growth in travel interest, with accommodation searches rising 117% year over year. The increase is likely driven in part by the rebranding of the Ulsan Summer Festival as the Ulsan Music Festival, which was moved from August to June to provide travelers with a more comfortable experience while avoiding peak summer heat. Beyond the festival, Ulsan offers a wide range of attractions, including Jasujung Cave, Ulsan Sheep Ranch, the Migratory Bird Center, Jangsaengpo Whale Culture Zone, and the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream. The opening of a new coastal park at Gangdong Beach in July is also expected to attract even more travelers throughout the second half of the year.

Japan leads inbound travel interest to South Korea in 2026

When looking at the inbound source markets, Japan topped the list with accommodation searches increasing by 7%. Completing the list of the top five source markets expressing travel interest to South Korea were Taiwan (11%), China (37%), Hong Kong (15%), and the Philippines (49%). Notably, the Philippines climbed three places from last year to enter the top five. Interest among Filipino travelers in visiting South Korea is likely to remain strong as the visa waiver program for Filipino group travelers has been extended from its original end date in June this year to December 31 next year.

Japan and Vietnam are favorite international hotspots among South Koreans

Among overseas destinations, Tokyo ranked first in accommodation searches by South Korean travelers, followed by Fukuoka, Osaka, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Sapporo, Bangkok, Bali, Phu Quoc, and Taipei. Japan and Vietnam dominated the top spots, highlighting South Korean travelers' preference for short-haul getaways and beach vacations.

Alex Park, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda shared, "South Korea continues to attract growing interest from international travelers thanks to its vibrant cities, cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, and world-class experiences. As inbound travel continues to gain momentum, we're pleased to see both established destinations and emerging cities capturing the attention of travelers from around the world. Agoda remains committed to helping visitors discover the best of South Korea with great value on flights, accommodations, and activities, making it easier than ever to experience everything the country has to offer."

With over 130,000 flight routes, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda ensures inbound travelers can seamlessly combine their bookings in one convenient platform throughout their journey. As part of Agoda's August Mega Sale, travelers can enjoy up to 60% off on hotel bookings during the main sale from 17 to 31 August, with a special Flash Sale offering up to 70% off on 19 August. The campaign also includes VIP Priority Access for Agoda VIP members from 13 to 16 August.

SOURCE Agoda