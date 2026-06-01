Agoda and The Trade Desk Partner to Help Brands Reach High-Intent Travelers Across APAC

Collaboration enables advertisers to engage Agoda audiences before booking decisions are made

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform, Agoda and global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) today announced a strategic partnership to enable smarter travel media advertising leveraging Agoda's first-party data. The collaboration, through Agoda's Media Solutions - a part of BKNG Ads, Booking Holdings' travel media network - allows marketers to reach high-intent travelers across premium media environments using Agoda's rich first-party travel data and audience insights.

The partnership marks Agoda as The Trade Desk's first online travel agency partner in Asia Pacific to extend audience targeting beyond Agoda's owned platform. Through Agoda's offsite media solution with The Trade Desk, advertisers can now engage travelers earlier in their discovery and planning journey across fast-growing channels including Connected TV, over-the-top, streaming music and podcasts, display, mobile apps and digital out-of-home (DOOH).

With millions of properties across more than 200 markets, Agoda attracts a highly engaged global travel audience. As travel demand accelerates, the partnership gives brands a more precise and data-driven way to reach travelers across the fragmented digital landscape to deliver more impactful campaigns.

"Travel is one of the most intent-driven categories, but that intent is built through everyday digital interactions," said Prashant Kala, Director of Media Solutions, Agoda. "This partnership is a step forward in strengthening our advertising capabilities, enabling brands to engage travelers well before the booking moment. Advertisers can now connect with our audiences as they stream, watch and listen across premium digital environments influencing travel decisions earlier in the journey."

"We're equipping our partners with the technology to scale stronger and more effective advertising offerings," said Tejinder Gill, Vice President, Business Development, Southeast Asia and India, The Trade Desk. "Agoda's rich travel insights combined with our platform enable advertisers to engage the right audiences with greater precision and relevance across the open internet, driving more meaningful campaign outcomes."

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SOURCE Agoda