Agoda Reveals Growing Travel Interest Ahead of Japan's Summer 2026 Fireworks Festivals

― Searches for Nagaoka during the Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks up 50x, as interest in "fireworks travel" expands nationwide ―

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore; CEO: Omri Morgenshtern), which operates the digital travel platform Agoda, revealed growing travel interest during Japan's fireworks season among domestic and international travelers, based on accommodation search data related to major fireworks festivals taking place across Japan in summer 2026.

According to Agoda's latest data, accommodation searches saw an increase as fireworks festival dates approached. In particular, Nagaoka City in Niigata Prefecture, the host location of the Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks, recorded a 50x increase compared to searches conducted before the event period, marking it the highest growth among the fireworks festival destinations coming up this summer.

Accommodation searches also grew in other regional destinations hosting fireworks festivals across Japan, including the Lake Biwa Great Fireworks Festival, Numazu Summer Festival and Kano River Fireworks Festival, Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival, and Matsue Suigosai Fireworks Festival.

Agoda's findings show that interest is growing among domestic and international travelers to destinations where they can enjoy "fireworks travel" experiences that combine fireworks viewing with local sightseeing, dining, and overnight stays.

The data compares accommodation searches made between 90 and 60 days before each fireworks festival date with accommodation searches for check-ins on the day before and the day of each event.

Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks Leads with a 50x Increase in Searches

Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks, Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture | Searches up 50x

Known as one of Japan's three great fireworks festivals, the Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks continues to attract domestic and international travelers with its breathtaking scale. Highlights include the "Shosanjakudama," a massive firework with a diameter of approximately 650 meters, and the "Phoenix Fireworks for Recovery," which stretch roughly two kilometers across the banks of the Shinano River. In addition to the fireworks, travelers can enjoy Echigo's rich natural scenery, local sake, and regional cuisine, making Nagaoka a highly popular destination for overnight trips combined with fireworks viewing.

Interest in "Fireworks Travel" Destinations Expands Across Japan

Lake Biwa Great Fireworks Festival, Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture | Searches up 7x

Held over Lake Biwa, Japan's largest lake, this festival features approximately 10,000 fireworks and attracts many travelers with its magical reflections on the water and scenic lakeside setting. Its convenient access from Kyoto also makes it a popular choice for travelers looking to combine the event with sightseeing in the surrounding area.

Numazu Summer Festival and Kano River Fireworks Festival, Numazu City, Shizuoka Prefecture | Searches up nearly 3.5x

Held along the Kano River, which runs through the heart of Numazu City, this fireworks festival offers visitors an up-close and powerful viewing experience, with launch sites located near spectator areas. Numazu is also known for its fresh seafood and serves as a popular base for exploring the Izu area.

Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture and Shimonoseki City, Yamaguchi Prefecture | Searches up nearly 3.5x

The Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival is a rare fireworks event jointly hosted by two cities, with approximately 15,000 fireworks launched from both sides of the Kanmon Straits. Its dynamic location spanning Kyushu and Honshu, combined with local cuisine and charming port-town scenery, makes it an attractive travel destination.

Matsue Suigosai Fireworks Festival, Matsue City, Shimane Prefecture | Searches up more than 3x

Known as one of western Japan's leading fireworks festivals, the Matsue Suigosai Fireworks Festival is celebrated for its water-based fireworks over Lake Shinji and the enchanting reflections that appear on the lake's surface. With nearby attractions such as Matsue Castle and Tamatsukuri Onsen, the area continues to be popular as an overnight travel destination.

These results suggest that as Japan's fireworks festivals season approaches, these regional destinations are gaining attention as travelers seek opportunities to experience "fireworks travel" and enjoying local sightseeing, dining, and accommodations.

Tadashi Ikai, Senior Country Director, Agoda International Japan, shared, "Japan's fireworks festivals are one of the country's signature summer experiences for both domestic and international travelers. Agoda's latest search data shows that interest is growing in destinations that offer a 'fireworks travel' experience that combines the events with local scenery, cuisine, and sightseeing.

The increase in searches for regional cities such as Nagaoka, Matsue, and Numazu also indicates growing interest for travel experiences that allow visitors to discover the unique appeal of local destinations. With great deals on accommodation, flights, and activities, Agoda will continue to support travelers in enjoying more fulfilling summer journeys."

Agoda offers travelers access to a wide range of travel products, including hotels, private homes, flights, and activities. By booking activities in advance through Agoda, travelers can better plan their itineraries and enjoy a smoother, more fulfilling travel experience in their chosen destinations.

SOURCE Agoda