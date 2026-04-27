Agoda Announces Asia's Top Family Activities for 2026, Shanghai Disneyland Tops the Chart

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer draws near and families eagerly start planning their holidays, activities and experiences remain at the heart of crafting a memorable family summer vacation. Digital travel platform Agoda reveals that Shanghai Disneyland tops the list of family activities in Asia, based on activities booked on Agoda between January 1 and April 15 this year. The data reveals that destinations that offer theme parks and unique viewpoints will be the go-to choices for family fun this summer.

Following Shanghai Disneyland, Genting Skyworlds Theme Park near Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Fukuoka Tower in Fukuoka (Japan), Penang Hill Funicular in Penang (Malaysia), and Aquaria Phuket in Phuket (Thailand) round out the top five most popular family activities of 2026. Theme parks, aquariums, and breathtaking viewpoints offer entertainment for all ages, whether traveling with toddlers or teens.

Here are the five most popular family activities booked on Agoda this year, offering endless adventure for families planning their summer vacations in Asia:

1. Shanghai Disneyland, Shanghai (China)

Shanghai Disneyland offers a magical escape for families, featuring the world's largest Disney castle and eight distinct theme parks. with enchanting attractions and captivating shows. From thrilling rides and captivating shows to fairy-tale feasts and character meet-and-greets, the park provides endless fun for children and adults alike. Its diverse range of attractions and parent-child ticket options make it an ideal destination for summer vacations.

2. Genting Skyworlds Theme Park, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)

Genting Skyworlds Theme Park, located near Kuala Lumpur, is a haven for thrill-seekers and families alike. With its array of exhilarating rides and nine themed zones, the park promises a day filled with excitement and adventure. Families can explore various attractions, from adrenaline-pumping roller coasters to interactive experiences, ensuring a memorable outing for all.

3. Fukuoka Tower, Fukuoka (Japan)

Japan's tallest seaside tower offers breathtaking views of the city and beyond, making it a must-visit for families exploring Japan. The tower's observation deck provides a panoramic vista of Hakata Bay that captivates visitors of all ages. Families can enjoy the stunning scenery and capture unforgettable moments together, making it a perfect addition to any summer itinerary.

4. Penang Hill Funicular, Penang (Malaysia)

The Penang Hill Funicular offers a unique experience for families seeking adventure and natural beauty. The funicular ride takes visitors to the top of Penang Hill, where they can enjoy stunning views and explore the lush surroundings. It's an ideal activity for families looking to combine relaxation with exploration during their summer vacation.

5. Aquaria Phuket, Phuket (Thailand)

Aquaria Phuket provides an underwater adventure for families, showcasing a diverse range of marine life. The aquarium, Thailand's largest, offers interactive exhibits and captivating displays offer an educational and entertaining experience for visitors of all ages. Families can immerse themselves in the wonders of the ocean, encountering over 25,000 marine creatures, making it a fantastic choice for a summer outing.

Jun Dong, Vice President at Agoda shared, "Families are gearing up for their summer vacations, and at Agoda we're excited to help families discover the magic of Asia's top attractions. From the enchanting world of Shanghai Disneyland to the breathtaking views atop Penang Hill, there's something for every family to enjoy. Our platform simplifies the travel planning process, allowing families to seamlessly book a wide range of activities alongside flights and accommodations. This ensures a connected and stress-free journey, so families can focus on creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime."

Travelers seeking unique experiences can browse over 300,000 activities, along with more than 6 million holiday properties and over 130,000 flight routes, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

SOURCE Agoda