Agoda: Malaysian travelers are making travel in 2026 more value-led, 63% open to lesser-known destinations for lower costs

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed that value is emerging as an important factor in how Malaysians travel in 2026, influencing everything from accommodation choices to destination planning. According to Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, 63% of travelers are willing to consider lesser-known destinations if it means lower costs, signaling a shift toward more intentional and cost-conscious travel behavior.

Agoda's findings also highlight how this value-driven mindset is reflected in both spending habits and destination choices. Malaysian travelers are showing a clear preference for travel that delivers value without losing sight of the overall experience. Nearly two-thirds (64%) expect to spend US$50 or less per night on accommodation in 2026, while 59% say price is the single most important factor when choosing where to stay. This reinforces how value is not only influencing openness to discover alternative destinations but also shaping spending decisions.

Beyond spending considerations, Agoda's findings also point to a shift in how Malaysians are planning their trips and what they prioritize when they travel.

Local and frequent travel remain part of the picture

Malaysian travelers are also adjusting how often and how far they travel, as value-driven decisions make shorter, more frequent, and closer-to-home trips more appealing. 47% expect most of their trips in 2026 to be domestic, while 37% plan to take four to six trips over the year. The most common trip length is four to seven days (42%), reflecting a shift toward travel that is more manageable, cost-conscious, and easier to fit into everyday life.

Relaxation, family and food continue to shape travel plans

Even with affordability front of mind, Malaysians are still prioritizing the experiences they value most. Relaxation is the top reason Malaysians expect to travel in 2026, cited by 69% of respondents. Culinary experiences follow at 33%, highlighting the continued role food plays in destination appeal. Travel also remains deeply social, with 59% saying they plan to travel with family, while 28% expect to travel with their spouse or partner.

Fabian Teja, Country Director, Malaysia and Brunei at Agoda, said: "Malaysian travelers are planning more carefully and placing greater emphasis on value. Agoda's latest findings show that cost matters, but so does making each trip count. Travelers are looking for options that help them manage their budgets while still enjoying the experiences that matter most, whether that is rest, time with loved ones, or discovering good food. Agoda brings these elements together by making it easier to book flights, accommodation and activities in one place with great value deals."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda enables travelers to plan and combine every part of their journey in one place at affordable prices. The platform supports different travel styles and preferences, making it easier to plan trips that fit individual pace and priorities. Discover more on Agoda's mobile app or at Agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda