Agoda Unveils Top Hari Raya Destinations for 2026

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda's latest accommodation search data reveals the top locales where travelers from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore are heading for the upcoming Hari Raya holiday period. Indonesian destinations take the lead, with Bali, Yogyakarta, and Bandung emerging as the top three most popular destinations during this festive period.

Rounding out the top ten destinations for Hari Raya travel are Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Tokyo (Japan), Jakarta (Indonesia), Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore (Singapore), Penang (Malaysia), and Malang (Indonesia).

Hari Raya, also known as Eid al-Fitr, marks the end of Ramadan and is a time of celebration and gratitude. It holds cultural significance as families come together to celebrate, reconnect, and strengthen bonds after a month of fasting.

Agoda's accommodation search data reveals that, during this period, travelers often seek short-haul destinations that offer a mix of sunny island getaways, urban hubs, and nature escapes. The holiday is an ideal time for families to travel together, allowing them to celebrate with loved ones and create lasting memories. The preference for destinations like Bali and Yogyakarta highlights the desire for both relaxation and cultural exploration, while urban centers like Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo cater to those looking for exciting city adventures.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, "Hari Raya is a special time for many. As the holiday approaches, we are seeing travelers expressing interest in short-haul destinations that offer a chance for meaningful connection and reunion with loved ones, or a brief escape to unwind after a month of spiritual reflection. It's especially exciting to see travelers embracing the diverse offerings of Indonesia and throughout Asia. From the beaches of Bali to the cultural sites of Yogyakarta, Agoda is thrilled to support these meaningful journeys with great deals across accommodations, flights and activities."

Travelers planning their upcoming holidays can find over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities on Agoda, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

SOURCE Agoda