Agoda Expands Tech Camp Day to Malaysia, Empowering Local University Students with AI Skills and Tech Innovation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has expanded its social impact initiative, Agoda Tech Camp Day, to Malaysia for the first time. This milestone event hosted more than 300 students from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Malaysia's largest institution of higher education. The students participated in a two-day program designed to upskill the next generation of tech leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) and other critical digital skills.

Since its launch in May 2023, Agoda Tech Camp Day has reached over 2,500 university and high school students across Thailand. Previous editions focused on high-demand technical competencies, including modern front-end frameworks, user-centric design and tooling, and foundational generative AI applications. The program's ongoing success has also garnered key endorsements from Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and was recognized with the U.S. Ambassador's Special Award at the 2025 American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) Thailand Corporate Social Impact Awards.

The first edition in Malaysia took place on November 6–7, 2025, at UiTM, featuring hands-on workshops that introduced students to Agoda's innovative use of AI. Participants were also guided on leveraging AI for their academic studies and gained hands-on experience building their own AI-powered search engine. The program was led by over 20 Agoda software engineers, who served as mentors and shared insights. Following the sessions, all participants received an official certificate of attendance issued by Agoda.

"We are excited to bring Agoda Tech Camp Day to Malaysia and grateful for the collaboration with UiTM and valued government partners," said Prashant Singh, VP of Engineering, Information Technology, Agoda. "By sharing the ins and outs of Agoda's innovation mindset and skills, we empower the next generation of Malaysian tech talent to grow and support the nation's digital future."

The expansion of Agoda Tech Camp Day to Malaysia was endorsed by the Ministry of Digital Malaysia and the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia. The two-day program kicked off with an opening ceremony attended by a high-ranking delegation of leaders, including The Honorable Michelle Ng Mei Sze, Political Secretary to the Digital Minister, Prof. Ts. Dr. Shafinar Haji Ismail, the Dean of the Faculty of Business and Management, and Mr. Nik Hishamuddin bin Nik Mohd Yusoff, Head of Tertiary, Digital Talent and Entrepreneurship at MDEC.

On behalf of the Ministry of Digital, The Honorable Michelle Ng Mei Sze, Political Secretary to the Digital Minister, said, "I applaud Agoda's decision to invest in cultivating the next generations of AI talent in Malaysia. It speaks that Agoda has been recognized by Malaysia Digital Status since 2013, thanks to the company's continuous contribution and activities to boost the digital economy of Malaysia. The Agoda Tech Camp Day initiative is in line with Digital Ministry's strategy to transform Malaysia into an AI Nation by 2030."

Prof. Ts. Dr. Shafinar Haji Ismail, the Dean of the Faculty of Business and Management, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), added, "Agoda's commitment to developing local talent and creating pathways for students to experience real-world technology careers reflects a deep sense of purpose, one that aligns closely with UiTM's mission of advancing knowledge, empowering communities, and driving national progress through innovation and education."

Building on its recent contribution to Malaysia's ASEAN AI Summit, Agoda remains dedicated to cultivating local talent, scaling responsible AI adoption, and supporting the nation's ambitions as a regional leader in digital innovation and social impact through initiatives like Agoda Tech Camp Day.

