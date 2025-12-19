Agoda Reveals Must-Visit Cities for Dazzling New Year's Eve Fireworks

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the countdown to the New Year begins, digital travel platform Agoda reveals a curated list of cities renowned for their breathtaking New Year's Eve fireworks displays. The selection, featuring iconic destinations, promises travelers an unforgettable start to the year with dazzling pyrotechnics and vibrant celebrations.

This year, Agoda's list features a mix of traditional hotspots and surprising destinations. Each location offers a distinct charm and festive atmosphere, with celebrations ranging from stunning fireworks to immersive cultural experiences that reflect local traditions.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "At Agoda, we thrive on crafting memorable experiences for travelers, especially as they usher in the New Year. Whether they're drawn to the iconic fireworks of Sydney or the unique charm of Reykjavik, our platform offers great value deals and a rich variety of options. We're here to ensure the travelers' New Year's Eve is not just another night, but a spectacular start to an exciting new year."

Here is Agoda's detailed list of cities that light up on New Year's Eve, offering an unforgettable experience to welcome the New Year.

1. Bangkok, Thailand may be known for its Songkran festival in April, but the global New Year's Eve celebration is no less spectacular. There are major parties organized throughout the city, including performances from international superstars. The most impressive firework display can be seen along the Chao Praya river.

2. Reykjavik, Iceland transforms into a winter wonderland on New Year's Eve, with locals and visitors gathering around community bonfires to celebrate. The city's fireworks are a collective effort, with residents contributing to the display, creating a unique and personal atmosphere. The chance to see the Northern Lights adds an extra layer of magic.

3. Singapore, Marina Bay is a hub of activity on New Year's Eve, with a dazzling fireworks display that lights up the city's iconic skyline. The celebration includes a mix of cultural performances, music festivals, and waterfront parties, offering a dynamic experience that reflects Singapore's multicultural spirit. The city's efficient public transport ensures easy access to the festivities, making it a convenient choice for travelers.

4. Sydney, Australia is synonymous with New Year's Eve celebrations, where the iconic fireworks display over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House draws millions of viewers worldwide. The city offers a variety of vantage points, from harborside parks to exclusive cruises, ensuring everyone can enjoy the spectacle.

5. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam offers a lively and energetic atmosphere, with fireworks illuminating the Saigon River and the city's bustling streets. The celebrations are centered around District 1, where locals and tourists alike enjoy street performances, live music, and traditional Vietnamese festivities.

6. Cape Town, South Africa boasts a natural backdrop for its New Year's Eve celebrations, with Table Mountain providing a picturesque setting for the fireworks. The V&A Waterfront is the focal point of the festivities, featuring live music, food markets, and a spectacular fireworks display over the harbor.

7. Prague, Czech Republic enchants visitors with its historic charm and riverside fireworks display. The city's medieval architecture provides a stunning backdrop for celebrations, with the Charles Bridge and Prague Castle offering iconic views. The festivities include traditional Czech music and dance, creating a festive atmosphere that blends history and modernity.

8. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is renowned for its vibrant New Year's Eve celebrations on Copacabana Beach, where millions gather to enjoy samba rhythms and a breathtaking fireworks display. The city's lively atmosphere is infectious, with street parties, live performances, and cultural rituals adding to the excitement. Visitors can also partake in the local tradition of wearing white for good luck, immersing themselves in the spirit of the celebration.

9. Auckland, New Zealand is among the first major cities to welcome the New Year, with a stunning fireworks display over the Sky Tower. The city's celebrations include a mix of cultural performances, live music, and family-friendly activities, offering something for everyone. Auckland's diverse culinary scene and beautiful natural surroundings make it an ideal destination for those looking to start the year with a fresh perspective.

