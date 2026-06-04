Agoda Highlights the Rise of the Perpetual Traveler and Other Travel Behaviors Creating New Opportunities for Hotels

The hospitality industry can capitalize on rising frequency, secondary city growth, and deep localization in 2026

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda highlights that the combination of a rising middle class and changing travel habits across Asia is creating new revenue opportunities for the travel and hospitality industry, among other trends. Drawing on recent industry indicators and search trends, Agoda sees the "Asian Traveler" evolving from a guest segment into a trend-driver for the travel industry.

According to SiteMinder's Hotel Booking Trends 2026 report, outbound travel from China and India exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time, highlighting Asia's role as a source of hotel demand. This development is indicative of the region's effect on global hospitality growth, with key Asian markets directly influencing international search patterns and travel trends.

"Through our surveys, we are seeing travelers take more frequent trips, continuing to explore newer, more unique destinations, and respond well to experiences that feel more culturally relevant. In 2026, the hospitality brands that stand out will be the ones that move beyond standardized service and embrace true cultural fluency," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda.

The Rise of the "Perpetual Traveler"

A key contributor to this growth is the shift in how people travel across the region. Agoda survey data has revealed a move away from the traditional once-a-year holiday toward shorter, more frequent trips across the year. The trend is especially visible in Indonesia, where 32% of travelers plan to take 11 or more trips in 2026. In another Agoda study, 73% of Asian Gen Z respondents said they plan to take between one and six trips a year, while 86% expect stays of just one to seven days. In Thailand, Agoda found that the average traveler plans trips lasting between one and three days. SiteMinder's report also found that in 65% of markets, each market's busiest month became less dominant in 2025, suggesting hotel demand is now more evenly distributed across the year. Together, these patterns point to travel becoming more frequent, shorter in duration, and more integrated into everyday life for many travelers.

Secondary Cities Continue Gaining Attention

Agoda also continues to see interest spread beyond established gateway cities, with interest for secondary destinations across Asia growing 15% faster than traditional tourism hubs over the past two years. In Japan, for example, destinations like Takamatsu (+63%), Matsuyama (+44%), and Sendai (+32%) are seeing faster year-on-year growth compared to established gateway cities. Far from a short-term trend, this shift reflects changing traveler priorities and presents a distinct first-mover advantage for regional partners who can capture this continued demand before these markets become more crowded.

The Localization Payoff

The commercial benefit for getting localization right is becoming increasingly clear. Agoda's research shows that hotels at advanced stages of localization report 59% stronger RevPAR impact, while 95% of surveyed hotels report increased repeat bookings and 91% say guests are willing to pay more per room. The findings reinforce a broader pivot in hospitality from standardized service to more culturally fluent experiences tailored to how Asian travelers search, book, and stay.

"Localization is no longer a choice; it is an operational anchor for anyone looking to scale within Asia's most popular corridors," added Smith. "Unlocking meaningful commercial value means moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach and building experiences that genuinely resonate with the distinct identities of today's Asian travelers."

Available in 39 languages and supported by local payment options with 24/7 customer support, Agoda helps partners better match increasing Asian travel demand with localized merchandising, smoother booking experiences, and stronger visibility in emerging destinations. In 2026, success will depend not simply on being present in Asia, but on understanding how Asia travels.

SOURCE Agoda