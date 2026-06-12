Agoda Highlights Unique Traditional Food Destinations in Asia

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food remains a compelling reason for travel, drawing explorers to new destinations with the promise of authentic flavors and culinary traditions. Digital travel platform Agoda is shining a light on some of Asia's hidden gems, where the local cuisine offers a window into the region's rich cultural tapestry. These destinations, while not major urban centers, provide a feast for the senses with dishes that tell stories of heritage and innovation.

In the Isan region of Thailand, Udon Thani emerges as a culinary gem with its focus on traditional Thai flavors. Known for its vibrant street food scene, Udon Thani offers dishes like som tam (spicy papaya salad) and larb (spicy minced meat salad), which are staples of the region's cuisine. The city's food culture is deeply rooted in its agricultural heritage, providing a unique taste of rural Thailand.

Hué, Vietnam, is celebrated for its imperial cuisine, which reflects the city's historical significance as the former capital of the Nguyen Dynasty. The culinary scene in Hué is characterized by its delicate flavors and artistic presentation, with dishes like bánh bèo (steamed rice cakes) and bún bò Hué (spicy beef noodle soup) offering a taste of the city's royal past.

In the Philippines, Iloilo stands out with its vibrant mix of local and international flavors. Known for its seafood and traditional dishes like La Paz Batchoy (a noodle soup with pork and liver) and pancit molo (dumpling soup), Iloilo's culinary offerings are a testament to its rich cultural heritage and its role as a melting pot of influences.

Dandong, China, offers a unique culinary experience at the crossroads of Chinese and Korean influences. This border city is known for its fresh ingredients and bold flavors, with dishes that reflect the region's dynamic cultural exchange. From savory dumplings to spicy stews, Dandong's food scene is a testament to the city's vibrant culinary landscape and its role as a cultural bridge.

In Malaysia, Melaka is a cultural crossroads where Nyonya cuisine takes center stage. This unique culinary tradition combines Chinese ingredients with Malay spices, resulting in dishes that are both flavorful and aromatic. Melaka's food scene is a reflection of its diverse cultural heritage, with each bite offering a taste of the city's storied past and its vibrant present.

Luang Prabang, Laos offers a unique culinary journey set against the backdrop of its UNESCO World Heritage status. The city's cuisine is a harmonious blend of French colonial influences and traditional Laotian flavors, creating a dining experience that is both exotic and familiar. Signature dishes like laap, a spicy minced meat salad, and tam mak hoong, a tangy green papaya salad, showcase the city's commitment to preserving its culinary heritage.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Exploring these hidden gems through their food is like taking a delicious journey through history and culture. Whether travelers are looking to savor the spicy notes of Isan cuisine or indulge in Hué's imperial flavors, Agoda is thrilled to help travelers discover these unique destinations and their culinary treasures. Our platform offers various options for accommodation, flights and activities including food and drink, to help travelers create unique and meaningful gastronomic memories."

These destinations highlight the diverse culinary landscape of Asia, offering travelers a chance to experience traditional dishes that are deeply rooted in local culture. With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda provides travelers with the tools to explore these culinary hotspots. For the best deals, visit Agoda's mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda