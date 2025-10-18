Agoda Joins as Main Sponsor of Singapore's Iconic #HuntTheMouse Cash Hunt

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has signed up as a main sponsor for the much-anticipated #HuntTheMouse cash hunt in Singapore. Running from 16 October to 14 December 2025, the event is organized by Singaporean company Sqkii and offers participants a chance to win a share of S$1 million by discovering over 600 hidden coins across the island.

As part of Agoda's sponsorship of the hunt, a selection of coins is branded as Agoda Flights, spotlighting Agoda's competitive flight offerings. This initiative aligns with Agoda's ongoing Flights campaign, which highlights attractive international fares to top Asian destinations starting at just 39 Singapore Dollars.

#HuntTheMouse is Singapore's largest community treasure hunt, where players can follow daily clues on Sqkii's social media channels, as well as a real-time map at huntthemouse.sqkii.com, to track and find coins. In this edition, participants will search for physical coins, branded by Agoda and other sponsors, each representing a real cash prize. The coins are hidden in various locations across Singapore.

Pranjal Kalra, Country Director Singapore at Agoda, shared, "We are excited to partner with Sqkii for this edition of #HuntTheMouse, a game that perfectly blends real-world discovery with digital excitement. Being headquartered in Singapore, we're thrilled to offer players a taste of an island-wide travel adventure in a place so that's so special to us."

Kenny Choy, CEO & co-founder of Sqkii, shared, "#HuntTheMouse has always been more than a game, it is a community experience that connects people across generations and cultures. This fits perfectly with Agoda's mission and we're delighted to welcome them as a sponsor to this sixth iteration of #HuntTheMouse in our shared home, Singapore."

Agoda offers over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. For more information on Agoda's offerings, visit Agoda.com and find the best deals on Agoda's mobile app. For more information about the game mechanics, visit huntthemouse.sqkii.com.

