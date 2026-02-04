Agoda Supports Tourism Authority of Thailand in Promoting Trusted Thailand Initiative

BANGKOK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda is partnering with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to advance the Trusted Thailand initiative. The collaboration showcases both Agoda's and the Thai government's dedication to prioritizing safety and quality standards in tourism.

The initiative by TAT is designed to enhance traveler confidence by certifying accommodations that meet TAT-defined standards in safety measures, secure payment systems, multilingual communication, and accessible transport. Agoda showcases these accommodations by providing special discounts through a dedicated landing page, adding safety updates to its city guides, and displaying the Trusted Thailand logo on certified property pages to promote the initiative. Agoda will also offer special discounts to encourage more short-haul travel to Thailand.

Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda: "We are thrilled to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand on the Trusted Thailand initiative. By highlighting these certified partners in a number of ways and with special discounts to boot, Agoda is promoting travel to Thailand with added peace of mind and at great value. This reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting tourism in Thailand."

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT governor, added, "Trusted Thailand brings our vision under the Sustainable Tourism Goals (STG 16) program to life by helping travelers feel more confident and inspired when choosing Thailand. Agoda's support in promoting Trusted Thailand is instrumental in realizing our mission to elevate tourism standards to inbound travelers. Through Agoda's channels, millions of travelers will see the Trusted Thailand badge, boosting their confidence when choosing Thailand. This collaboration highlights how public and private partners can work together to elevate travel experiences and deliver meaningful, high-quality journeys across Thailand."

With its extensive network of accommodation, flights, and activities, Agoda offers value-driven experiences, reinforcing Thailand as a key market for tourism. For more information on the campaign, visit www.agoda.com/trustedThailand.

