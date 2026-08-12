Coastal at Home, Culinary Abroad: Inside Vietnam's Hottest Travel Searches This Summer

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled Vietnamese travelers' most-searched destinations, and the local dishes worth trying upon arrival. According to Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, 35% of Vietnamese travelers cite food as a key reason to travel.

Based on Agoda's accommodation searches made by Vietnamese travelers between 1 April and 30 June 2026, for stays between 1 July and 31 August 2026 the top five domestic and five international destinations seeing strong late-summer travel interest range from coastal escapes across Vietnam to leading cities in Asia.

Coastal Getaways Lead Domestic Searches with Distinctive Local Flavors

The top five most-searched domestic destinations are all coastal cities, suggesting a strong appetite among Vietnamese travelers for seaside escapes during the final stretch of summer. Alongside beaches and waterfront attractions, each destination offers distinctive local flavors that can add another dimension to the journey.

Leading domestic searches, Da Nang offers specialties such as Mi Quang and Bun Ca, alongside a wide selection of seafood restaurants near the coast. Its relatively compact city center allows travelers to combine sightseeing, beach time, and food stops within a short itinerary. Nha Trang, in second place, is known for dishes such as Bun Sua, Nem Nuong Ninh Hoa, and Banh Uot Chong Dia. These casual local favorites complement the city's relaxed seaside atmosphere and fit naturally into a beach-focused holiday.

Rounding out the domestic top five, Vung Tau, Phan Thiet, and Ha Long each bring their own coastal specialties to the table. Vung Tau is well known for Banh Khot, Banh Bong Lan Trung Muoi, and Lau Ca Duoi, while Phan Thiet offers local favorites such as Banh Can, Goi Ca Mai, Banh Bot Loc, and Coconut Ice Cream. In Ha Long, visitors can pair a journey through the bay with Quang Ninh's signature Cha Muc.

Asian Food Hubs Top Outbound Searches

All international destinations are major Asian cities known for their vibrant and diverse food cultures, suggesting that Vietnamese travelers are drawn to urban getaways where dining is an integral part of the journey. From street-food stalls and traditional markets to hawker centers and neighborhood restaurants, each city offers a wide range of flavors to explore alongside its cultural attractions.

Bangkok (Thailand) recorded the highest search interest, tempting travelers with everything from the rich, coconut-based flavors of khao soi to the sweetness of mango sticky rice and the energy of its street-food scene. In second place, Singapore stands out for its hawker centers, where Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Peranakan influences come together in local favorites such as kaya toast and bak chor mee, offering an accessible introduction to the city's multicultural food culture.

Seoul (Korea) and Tokyo (Japan) rank third and fourth, respectively, each offering a distinctive culinary identity. Seoul is known for bold, spicy street-food favorites such as tteokbokki, alongside comforting and nourishing dishes like samgyetang, or ginseng chicken soup. Tokyo, meanwhile, is a food lover's paradise, home to many dishes enjoyed around the world. Beyond its globally familiar staples, travelers can try local favorites such as unagi rice bowls, Japanese curry, or natto, a nutritious fermented soybean dish known for its strong aroma and sticky texture.

Rounding out the international top five, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) reflects the country's multicultural identity through dishes such as nasi lemak, a fragrant coconut rice dish served with savory accompaniments, and char kway teow, stir-fried rice noodles with a smoky finish. The city's markets and food courts also make it easy for travelers to sample these flavors in a casual setting.

Mr. Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director, Vietnam at Agoda, shared: "Food is becoming an increasingly natural part of how Vietnamese travelers discover a destination. Whether they look for a local restaurant near their accommodation or set aside time to explore a market or dining district, every dish can offer a different perspective on the place they are visiting. This summer's most-searched destinations provide plenty of opportunities for travelers to make local flavors part of the journey."

With more than 6 million holiday properties, over 130,000 flight routes, and more than 300,000 activities available through a seamless booking experience, Agoda is well positioned to support Vietnamese travelers as they plan their getaways, making it easier to create a late-summer journey filled with new places and memorable flavors.

SOURCE Agoda