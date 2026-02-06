Agoda maps out Asia's recommended cities to experience spring flower blooms

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda highlights a selection of cities across Asia where travelers can experience seasonal flower blooms from March through May. Across different markets, spring brings distinct floral moments that shape local festivals, outdoor spaces, and travel experiences. For travelers planning trips around nature-focused activities, these bloom periods offer a timely reason to explore urban landscapes through a seasonal lens.

Spring travel often centers on slow exploration with park visits and neighborhood walks, and flower blooms create natural settings for these experiences. From tree-lined avenues to hillside gardens, many cities in Asia see plants reach their peak during early and mid-spring, drawing both residents and international visitors outdoors.

Here are Agoda's spring favorites in Asia for catching breathtaking seasonal blooms that are well worth the trip:

Tokyo, Japan welcomes spring with cherry blossom displays across areas such as Ueno Park, Meguro River, and Shinjuku Gyoen, typically from late March into early April. The bloom period aligns with citywide Hanami traditions, where travelers can observe how residents gather beneath flowering trees in public spaces. Seasonal food offerings and riverside walks add to the experience without leaving the city center.





welcomes spring with cherry blossom displays across areas such as Ueno Park, Meguro River, and Shinjuku Gyoen, typically from late March into early April. The bloom period aligns with citywide Hanami traditions, where travelers can observe how residents gather beneath flowering trees in public spaces. Seasonal food offerings and riverside walks add to the experience without leaving the city center. Shillong, India comes alive in spring as jacaranda and rhododendron blooms add soft hues of purple and pink across the city's hills, gardens, and winding roads. Tree-lined Police Bazaar and Lady Hydari Park take on a distinctly seasonal character, while nearby viewpoints and forest trails around Ward's Lake and Shillong Peak offer scenic backdrops for leisurely walks. The season complements the city's café culture and short nature excursions, giving travelers a relaxed, nature-infused urban experience in northeast India during spring.





comes alive in spring as jacaranda and rhododendron blooms add soft hues of purple and pink across the city's hills, gardens, and winding roads. Tree-lined Police Bazaar and Lady Hydari Park take on a distinctly seasonal character, while nearby viewpoints and forest trails around Ward's Lake and Shillong Peak offer scenic backdrops for leisurely walks. The season complements the city's café culture and short nature excursions, giving travelers a relaxed, nature-infused urban experience in northeast India during spring. Seoul, South Korea follows closely with cherry blossoms appearing in early April. Spots such as Yeouido Hangang Park and Seokchon Lake frame bloom against modern skylines and water views. Travelers can combine flower viewing with café stops and neighborhood exploration, making the city approachable for short spring itineraries.





follows closely with cherry blossoms appearing in early April. Spots such as Yeouido Hangang Park and Seokchon Lake frame bloom against modern skylines and water views. Travelers can combine flower viewing with café stops and neighborhood exploration, making the city approachable for short spring itineraries. Taipei, Taiwan offers a slightly earlier bloom window, with cherry blossoms appearing from late February into March, particularly in Yangmingshan. The area's walking trails and thermal valleys provide varied scenery within easy reach of the city, creating a balance between outdoor time and urban comforts during spring travel.





offers a slightly earlier bloom window, with cherry blossoms appearing from late February into March, particularly in Yangmingshan. The area's walking trails and thermal valleys provide varied scenery within easy reach of the city, creating a balance between outdoor time and urban comforts during spring travel. Srinagar, India enters the season in April when tulips bloom across the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. Set against mountain backdrops, the gardens form part of a wider spring atmosphere in the region, where houseboat stays, and lakefront walks complement the floral displays.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Spring travel is about slowing down and seeing cities through a seasonal lens, and flower blooms are a powerful draw for that experience. At Agoda, we're seeing how these moments influence travel decisions, and with millions of stays, flights, and activities available in one place, we make it easy for travelers to plan and book their perfect spring getaway around nature-filled experiences."

For travelers planning spring getaways around seasonal scenery, Agoda offers access to over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in a single booking. Travelers can find accommodation options near parks, gardens, and city centers, with the best deals available on Agoda's mobile app. More information can be found at https://www.agoda.com .

SOURCE Agoda