Agoda partners with DBS and launches new rewards points redemption feature

Great value travel just got even easier

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has announced its partnership with DBS, a leading financial services group, to offer a new reward points redemption system exclusively for the bank's Hong Kong customers. This new collaboration aligns with Agoda's commitment to working with partners to enhance consumers' access to a wide choice of great value travel deals.

When DBS Hong Kong Credit Cardholders make reservations on Agoda, they can now use DBS$ and COMPASS Dollar to cover the hotel stays. The process is seamless and simple – DBS Credit Cardholders will log in through a designated Agoda website (www.agoda.com/dbshk), select their preferred hotel accommodation, then cardholders will be redirected to DBS platform for registration. Cardholders can select the amount of DBS$ or COMPASS Dollar to redeem after linking up the redemption function to the platform, which allows those who may have insufficient points to partially offset the booking costs. This also brings cardholders a seamless redemption experience while making hotel payments at the site.

Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda said, "Getting great travel deals just got so much easier for Hong Kong DBS Credit Cardholders with this latest partnership. Helping DBS customers to 'earn and burn' loyalty points when purchasing travel products, which provides a win-win for our DBS partner and their customers. At Agoda we constantly seek ways to provide our partners with innovative products and features that help them to further enhance their customers' loyalty."

Through the month of March, DBS Black World Mastercard® cardholders can enjoy additional rewards redemption discount. Cardholders who register for the "Pay with DBS$/COMPASS Dollar" service and pay with their eligible credit card can now enjoy DBS$1 equivalent to HK$2. This represents a special conversion rate at 50% off, further enhancing the value of their reward points. In addition to the rewards redemption discount, DBS Credit Cardholders can enjoy an extra 7% off on hotel booking payment throughout the year.

Emily Ip, Head of Cards and Unsecured Lending, Consumer Banking Group and Wealth Management at DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, said "DBS is excited to team up with Agoda to provide customers with a unique way to make the most of their reward points which demonstrates DBS's ongoing commitment in offering DBS Credit Cardholders more than just rewards, but meaningful experiences and gateways for adventuring, exploring and enriching our customers' travel experiences."

Agoda works with business partners around the globe to provide technology solutions that help improves customer loyalty initiatives. This partnership is launched in Hong Kong with a view to extend to other DBS market in the near future.

How to redeem DBS$ and COMPASS Dollar on Agoda

Step 1: Log into your Agoda account via the designated Agoda website (www.agoda.com/dbshk).

Step 2: Select hotel rooms with the "Pay Now" and "Non-Refundable" tags

Step 3: On the booking page, select "Pay with DBS$ / COMPASS Dollar"

You'll be directed to the DBS website for registration. Follow the instructions to register for "Pay with DBS$ / COMPASS Dollar" function with your applicable DBS Credit Cards.

Step 4: After linking up the redemption function, you are required to select the amount of DBS$ / COMPASS Dollar to redeem.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,900 staff in 26 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Global Finance, "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney and "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the world's "Most Innovative in Digital Banking" by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 15 consecutive years from 2009 to 2023.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting social enterprises: businesses with a double bottom-line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation also gives back to society in various ways, including equipping communities with future-ready skills and building food resilience.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

SOURCE Agoda