Agoda: Puncak and Surakarta Saw Increased Interest During the 2026 Labor Day Long Weekend

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Indonesian travellers looked to make the most of the 2026 Labor Day long weekend, digital travel platform Agoda's accommodation search data showed increased travel interest across several destinations in Indonesia. The destinations, including Puncak and Bogor, are known for their mix of natural scenery, local experiences, and easy accessibility, making them a great option for a quick break from city routines.

Weekend getaways are becoming a part of everyday life, as travellers look for simpler ways to unwind. This aligns with Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report that shows relaxation remains a primary motivation, with many travellers opting for family trips and destinations closer to home.

Agoda's data pointed to a rise in interest across both cultural and nature-led destinations. Accommodation searches in Yogyakarta increased by 61% and in Surakarta by 117% indicating a rise in travel interest compared to last year. These destinations continue to appeal to travellers drawn to culture and heritage, where historic landmarks, traditional markets, and local cuisine create a sense of depth within a short trip. Each also provides access to nearby landscapes. In Yogyakarta, this includes beaches and volcanic hills, while Surakarta is surrounded by highland scenery and tea plantations, making both suitable for combining cultural exploration with time outdoors.

A similar pattern was seen in destinations that combine climate and lifestyle appeal. Bandung saw a rise in travel interest by 61% and Malang by 35%, with both locations attracting travellers seeking a cooler climate and a balance between city life and nature. Bandung remains known for its café culture and creative scene, alongside nearby attractions such as Tangkuban Perahu, an active volcano, and Kawah Putih, a crater lake, while Malang offers a more laid-back pace with access to Mount Bromo, waterfalls, and southern coastlines. Additionally, with a 60% increase in travel interest, Semarang added variety with its mix of colonial architecture, revitalised old town areas, and proximity to hillside retreats, offering a different kind of urban escape.

Closer to Jakarta, Puncak registered a 192% increase in accommodation searches compared to last year, and remains a familiar highland retreat valued for its accessibility, mountain views, as well as a range of villas and resorts suited for short stays. Bogor, with a 70% increase in interest, complemented this with its botanical gardens, cooler weather, and strong food scene, making it an easy option for a quick change of pace. Together, these trends suggest travellers are prioritising destinations that are easy to reach yet offer a clear change of environment.

Gede Gunawan, Senior Country Director, Indonesia at Agoda says, "We are seeing a shift toward more intentional trips around long weekends. Indonesian travellers are prioritising destinations that are accessible but still offer a distinct experience, whether that's nature, culture, or local food. Places like Puncak and Surakarta are gaining traction because they meet those needs without requiring significant travel time or planning. Agoda makes it easier for travellers to plan their trips with seamless booking and great value deals, helping them discover trending destinations and create memorable getaways."

Agoda offers great value deals on over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities and experiences that are available on the platform. Running from 7 May to 21 May, Agoda's 21st Birthday Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, with a special flash sale of up to 70% on 19 May and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will receive early access to deals from 3 May to 6 May. Travelers can find the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda