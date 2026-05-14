Agoda and Macao Government Tourism Office Deepen 2026 Partnership to Spotlight Macao's Unique Stays

Agoda search data shows rising travel interest to Macao from a broader mix of international markets

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda expands its partnership with the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) to promote Macao's boutique and independent hotels, bringing more visibility to stays that sit beyond the city's most familiar clusters. The 2026 collaboration will spotlight properties in Macao's Outer Harbour District (including ZAPE and NAPE districts) a well-connected waterfront close to the city center. The district offers convenient access to dining, entertainment and neighbourhood experiences that make it a natural base for travelers looking to explore a different side of Macao.

MGTO and Agoda have collaborated since 2025 to launch Macao hotel accommodation promotion campaigns in various international markets across Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and the Middle East. The renewed partnership comes as Macao continues to broaden its appeal across a more diverse set of international travelers supported by visa facilitation measures, stronger connectivity efforts and Muslim-friendly tourism initiatives. Building on the success of their previous collaboration, this year's partnership is designed to help selected boutique hotels in the Outer Harbour District strengthen their visibility, connect with new traveler segments from more markets such as Brazil, Vietnam, and Central Asia, and benefit from Macao's evolving demand profile.

Travel interest in Macao is widening across a broader mix of source markets, particularly across Asia and the Middle East. The strongest year-on-year growth in accommodation searches came from the Middle East, which saw a 247% increase, followed by India at 70%, Japan at 62%, Thailand at 56%, the Philippines at 39%, and Singapore at 25%.

"This broadening mix of interest shows that more travelers are looking at Macao through different trip lenses, not just the traditional patterns," said Damien Pfrisch, Chief Commercial Officer, Agoda. "Our partnership with MGTO is designed to turn that into an actual trip and experience, bringing neighbourhood areas like the Outer Harbour District to the forefront and showcasing boutique stays that reflect the city's character. It is also a practical example of how tourism authorities and travel platforms can work together to broaden a destination's story across multiple markets."

Under the partnership, MGTO and Agoda, combining MGTO's destination priorities with Agoda's reach across accommodations, flights and activities, supported by its Media Solutions capabilities. Agoda will also work closely with MGTO and participating hotel partners to help showcase the Outer Harbour District's boutique properties to travelers across a broader mix of source markets. This move underscore Agoda's commitment to creating memorable travel experiences through its global network of accommodations, flights, and activities connecting travellers with Macao's latest varied offerings.

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SOURCE Agoda