Agoda releases generative AI film to capture the joy of travel

The second in a series of creative AI projects, Leo's Christmas Adventures is designed to inspire a new generation of tech talent

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the Holiday season, digital travel platform Agoda has released a new short film, 'Leo's Magical Travel Adventures', created entirely with generative AI (Gen AI). The film was created to celebrate global exploration, cultural diversity, and human connection, inspired by Agoda's purpose to bridge the world through travel.

A follow-on to Agoda's hugely popular book, 'Maya and the Secret World of Agoda', also created using Gen AI, the film tells the story of Maya's cousin Leo, who journeys through Guangzhou in China, Rotorua in New Zealand and the floating markets of Ayutthaya in Thailand before arriving at Udaipur in India.

At each stop he learns something about the local culture, taking in a traditional Lion Dance, learning about the Haka, sampling Guay Tiew Reua before landing amidst the colorful spectacle of the Holi Festival.

The animation was created completely by Gen AI tools including OpenAI's ChatGPT 4.0 and Midjourney v6.1, under the supervision of Agoda's marketing, legal, and translation teams.

"AI is rewriting the rules of creativity," says Matteo Frigerio, CMO at Agoda. "This AI project wants to inspire both kids and adults to dream big with travel, while celebrating Asia Pacific's incredible diversity and the joy of exploration."

Agoda is passionate about technology, managing 12 petabytes of data a month and running up to 1000 experiments at any time to drive efficiency and create a better experience for customers.

Frigerio adds, "At Agoda, our purpose is to bridge the world through travel. Travel helps people enjoy, learn, and experience the amazing world we share. Using cutting-edge AI tools to tell this story was as exciting as it was meaningful."

'Leo's Magical Travel Adventures' is now available to view at https://ago-da.co/LeoAI. There are editions available in the original AI-written English language, and subtitled in Thai, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Bahasa (Indonesia), and Korean.

