Agoda Reports Localization in Early Stages Lifts Guest Spend for 92% of Thailand Hotels

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda, in its latest "Tailored to Win: How Hotels are using Localization to Capture Asia's Tourism Boom" report focuses on Thailand, revealing that 92% of hotels engaging in early stages of localization strategies are seeing higher guest spend as intra-Asia travel accelerates. The survey found that hotels that are moving beyond standard hospitality and investing in tailored guest experiences may be gaining a competitive edge in an increasingly diverse and dynamic market.

Drawing more than 35 million visitors annually and home to more than 17,000 hotels nationwide[1], Thailand remains as a regional tourism hotspot and a key hub for intra-Asia travel. The steady inflow of regional visitors, particularly from neighboring Asian markets, is shaping the landscape for accommodation providers. To stand out in this increasingly competitive environment, hotels are adapting their strategies to reflect the specific cultural, linguistic and practical preferences of inbound travelers from respective markets.

Agoda's report shows that one in four Thai hotels now offer a seamlessly localized journey, with 25% at the "integrated tailoring" stage wherein hotels offer a fully localized experience that reflects deep cultural understanding across marketing, booking and on-site touchpoints. Localization strategies go beyond translation, encompassing marketing, booking processes, payment options and guest services tailored to the preferences of each source market. This approach to localization is reflected in how hotels tailor their offerings for different guest segments and preferences. Based on insights from the Agoda Travel Outlook report:

Malaysian travelers prioritize value for money and family-friendly options

Chinese guests seek authentic Thai experiences from food to massages and décor

South Korean guests prefer long-stay offers and listings that highlight local food and attractions

Indian travelers value wellness and adventure partnerships

"Thailand welcomes over 33 million visitors each year and the hotels capturing the most value are those going beyond standard hospitality," said Akaporn Rodkong (Looknum), Country Director, Thailand at Agoda. "Deep localization - such as adapting payments, language and service to each market - can not only lead to stronger performance but also enable partners to better meet guest expectations. Hotels adopting a more data-driven approach and taking the first steps towards localization are already noticing that some guests are more willing to up their spend during stays. They report seeing positive outcomes from pairing competitive pricing with experiences that truly resonate with guests, often starting long before they even arrive at the property."

Agoda's digital suite for localization includes over 6 million accommodations, support for 39 languages, multi-currency payment options and 24/7 customer support. Dedicated programs such as the Agoda Growth Program for visibility in priority markets, country-specific promotions and Agoda Media Solutions for native-language campaigns are just some of the ways Agoda helps partners localize effectively. Through Agoda's platform and expertise, hotels can overcome barriers, reach new segments and optimize their returns from international demand.

To explore how practical localization tips and actionable insights can help hotels capture more value from Asia's diverse traveler base, download the full report at https://ago-da.co/4aevFYJ.

[1] Note: This estimate includes accommodations such as lodging establishments. LH Bank (2025), "Industry Outlook 2025: 5-Star Hotel Business"

