Agoda Reports Rise in Domestic Weekend Travel Demand Ahead of Golden Week

―Searches for weekend trips more than double compared to early April baseline, with strong concentration around Golden Week weekends ―

TOKYO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore; CEO: Omri Morgenshtern), operator of the digital travel platform Agoda, revealed anincrease in domestic weekend travel interest among Japanese travelers ahead of Golden Week, based on an analysis of accommodation search data for weekend stays in April and May. The data compares search activity for each weekend against a baseline from April 3–4, showing an uplift in travel interest - particularly during weekends leading up to and during the Golden Week holiday period.

Weekend Travel Interest on the Rise Leading Into Golden Week

The weekends with the highest increase in searches (vs. April 3–4 baseline) were:

April 17–18: +101% May 1–2: +65% April 24–25: +27%

Notably, searches for April 17–18 more than doubled compared to the first weekend in April, signaling an early and strong start to Golden Week travel planning. Searches are also heavily concentrated across both the lead-up and peak holiday weekends, reflecting heightened anticipation for the extended holiday period.

Urban Destinations Lead Travel Preferences

The top 10 most searched domestic destinations are:

Tokyo

Osaka

Fukuoka

Sapporo

Yokohama

Okinawa Main Island

Nagoya

Kyoto

Sendai

Kobe

These destinations continue to attract travelers due to their accessibility and ability to offer diverse experiences - such as dining, sightseeing, and shopping - within a short timeframe, making them ideal for weekend and holiday getaways.

The data also reflects the growing trend toward "short trips", where travelers opt for shorter, more frequent journeys. During extended holidays like Golden Week, this behavior is becoming more pronounced, with travelers planning multiple shorter trips rather than a single long vacation.

Tadashi Ikai, Senior Country Director, Agoda International Japan, shared, "Domestic travel interest in Japan is steadily increasing as Golden Week approaches. This year, we are seeing strong search activity not only during the holiday period itself, but also across the surrounding weekends, suggesting that travelers are spreading their trips across multiple occasions. As the 'short trip' trend continues to grow, travel is becoming more flexible and part of everyday life. With April marking the start of a new season for many, we are also seeing increased interest in short getaways to refresh and reset. At Agoda, we remain committed to supporting travelers with a wide range of accommodation options and great value deals to meet evolving travel needs."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda enables travelers to plan and combine every part of their journey in one place. Running from 7 May to 21 May, Agoda's 21st Birthday Sale will offer up to 60% off on hotel bookings, with a special flash sale of up to 70% on 19 May and exclusive deals on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will receive early access to deals from 3 May to 6 May. Discover more on Agoda's mobile app or at Agoda.com.

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About the Data

The findings are based on Agoda's analysis of accommodation searches made by Japanese travelers for weekend stays in April and May 2026, compared against search activity from April 3–4, 2026.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG), employs over 7,500 people globally, and is dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel easy and affordable.

SOURCE Agoda