Agoda's Top Picks for Trending Coastal Destinations Across Asia for Early Summer Travel

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has identified a group of coastal destinations across Asia gaining traction among travelers in the early summer period. Based on domestic accommodation searches for May check-ins, these destinations have recorded an increase compared to previous year, signaling rising interest in seaside getaways that are easy to plan and fit within shorter travel windows.

What distinguishes these coastal destinations is the range of experiences they offer within a compact footprint. Beyond the coastline, travelers are drawn to food scenes, local markets, cultural landmarks, and nearby natural attractions that can be explored without extensive planning.

These destinations stand out for their balance of experiences, where time by the sea can be easily paired with dining, sightseeing, and downtime, making them well suited to flexible, unhurried travel.

Da Nang, Vietnam: Da Nang recorded a 72% rise in interest compared to last year as per domestic accommodation searches. Its appeal lies in the combination of My Khe Beach's long, swimmable shoreline with easy access to nearby landmarks such as Marble Mountains and the heritage streets of Hoi An Ancient Town. The city's growing café and seafood dining scene also adds to its suitability for well-rounded stays.

Nha Trang, Vietnam: Known for its wide bay and island-dotted coastline, Nha Trang continues to attract travelers seeking a classic seaside escape. Travel interest rose by 36% this year compared to the last for this serene destination. Visitors often pair time on the main beach with boat trips to nearby islands for snorkeling, alongside visits to cultural landmarks such as Po Nagar Cham Towers, creating a balanced mix of leisure and local exploration.

Bali, Indonesia: Bali recorded a 13% increase, reflecting continued domestic demand across different parts of the island. Beach areas such as Canggu attract surfers and café-driven lifestyles, while Uluwatu offers dramatic coastal views and temple settings. Inland, Ubud provides a contrast with rice terraces, wellness retreats, and arts-focused experiences.

Goa, India: Long regarded as one of India's most established beach destinations, Goa continues to attract travelers with its varied coastline, where quieter stretches in the south contrast with the more active beaches in the north. The destination also offers Portuguese-influenced architecture, a strong seafood culture, and markets such as Anjuna Flea Market. Interest in the destination rose by 13% compared to last year, reflecting its continued relevance for coastal getaways in the country.

Pattaya, Thailand: Easily accessible from Bangkok, Pattaya continues to attract travelers, with interest increasing by 11% as per domestic accommodation searches compared to last year. While the main beachfront remains lively, nearby islands such as Koh Larn offer clearer water and quieter settings for day trips, complemented by a wide range of dining, entertainment, and short-stay accommodation options.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, "Coastal destinations continue to resonate among travelers because they offer simplicity and flexibility. Travelers are looking for places where they can switch off quickly, settle into a slower pace, and still have enough variety around them, whether that is food, local culture, or nearby experiences, to shape the trip as they go. At Agoda, we enable travelers to curate such trips seamlessly by bringing a wide range of accommodations, flights and activities on one platform with great value deals."

Agoda's extensive offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, make it easy for travelers to plan their next adventure, including coastal destinations. For the best deals, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda