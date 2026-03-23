Agoda Reveals 55% Increase in Hari Raya Accommodation Searches with Japan and China Among Top Searched Markets

Signalling broader festive travel consideration beyond familiar destinations, this shift in travel preference underscores the value of localized listings for hotels

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hari Raya approaches, digital travel platform Agoda marks a 55% month-on-month increase in accommodation searches from travelers in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore for check-ins during the festive period of 20 to 23 March 2026. Bali remains the most searched destination amongst travelers from these origins with Yogyakarta, Bandung, Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo following closely.

Hari Raya, or Eid al-Fitr, marks the end of Ramadan and is a time for reunion, celebration and meaningful time with loved ones. Travel demand typically rises as people return to hometowns, visit family, or plan a short break after a month of spiritual focus. During this festive season, while close-to-home destinations, such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand remain popular, Agoda is also observing increased interest in destinations that offer a different kind of festive getaway, including Japan and China.

"Traditionally, travel during cultural festive periods meant returning home, but we're observing a change in preference as many look beyond familiar destinations. Japan and China, for example, are growing in appeal this festive season as they become more accessible through measures like eased visa rules and new, unique experiences," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply, Agoda. "When travel is made easier, interest follows. Hotels that recognise these trends and remove booking friction - by offering localised experiences, tailored content in the traveler's language and convenient local payment options - will be best placed to capture growth this festive season."

China ranked as one of the top five destinations for travelers from Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, with a 7% year‑on‑year increase in accommodation searches during the Hari Raya festive period. This momentum amplified by the market's recent expansion of visa‑exemption and eased transit rules, which have reduced friction for travelers, according to China's State Council, increases China's appeal for festive getaways. Meanwhile, in Japan, their broader appeal comes as the country looks to grow inbound tourism over the longer term. According to reports by the World Economic Forum, the shift comes as the government has set a target of attracting 60 million foreign tourists annually by 2030, alongside wider efforts to welcome a broader range of travelers.

The upcoming festive travel season presents hoteliers with the chance to fine tune their localization strategies to better accommodate various travelers needs such as implementing Halal-friendly options. Agoda's Tailored to Win report shows that reflecting cultural, linguistic and behavioral preferences is increasingly vital for hotels and accommodation partners looking to stand out. Hoteliers can strengthen appeal this Hari Raya season by clearly highlighting halal-certified meals, prayer facilities and other Muslim-friendly amenities. The report also found that hotels implementing advanced localization strategies saw a 59% positive impact on Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR).

As Hari Raya travel planning accelerates, the seasonal uplift is a timely prompt for accommodation partners to review whether their listings answer the questions travelers tend to decide on first, including meal options, prayer access, family suitability and proximity to relevant attractions. Agoda continues to support partners with data-led insights and localized tools that help them present the right information to the right travelers.

SOURCE Agoda