Agoda Reveals Top Family-Friendly Urban Hubs for the 2026 School Summer Break

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed that Thai travelers are prioritizing family-friendly destinations for the 2026 summer holidays, focusing on places that combine world-famous attractions with a safe, easy-to-navigate environment.

The insights are based on accommodation searches on Agoda from 1 January to 30 April 2026 for stays between 19 June and 24 August 2026, which aligns with the school summer break for students in Thailand's international school system. Tokyo, Singapore, and Osaka topped the list as the most searched destinations, offering a strong mix of family entertainment, educational experiences, and peace of mind for parents. These trips aren't just about fun; they're also a chance for kids to learn through real-world experiences, while parents enjoy a holiday that works for every age group.

The findings were based on accommodation searches including at least one child, highlighting how families are increasingly choosing trips that balance entertainment, convenience, and activities for every age group. The data also showed that these destinations were among the most searched in 2025, pointing to their continued popularity with Thai family travelers. Hong Kong, however, saw a slight drop in search interest this year.

Leading the rankings once again in first position, Tokyo continues to appeal to Thai families with its balance of entertainment, culture, and convenience. Attractions such as Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea remain major highlights for families traveling with children, while the city's efficient public transportation, diverse food scene, shopping districts, and cultural landmarks make it equally enjoyable for multi-generational travel, including elderly family members.

Singapore also maintained its position as one of the top three outbound summer destinations for Thai travelers. Known for its seamless transportation system, safety, and family-friendly environment, the city offers a wide range of attractions. Universal Studios Singapore and the S.E.A. Aquarium further enhance its appeal as a well-rounded destination for family travel. Meanwhile, senior travelers are attracted to the city's accessibility, culinary experiences, green spaces, and relaxed urban lifestyle.

Osaka remained among the top-ranked destinations, driven by its reputation as a city known for world-class theme parks, entertainment districts, and a wide variety of attractions. Beyond its entertainment appeal, Osaka offers a diverse range of attractions including the world-renowned Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan, along with convenient transportation, renowned local cuisine, and easy access to nearby cultural destinations such as Kyoto and Nara. The combination of modern attractions and traditional experiences continues to make the city highly appealing for family groups traveling across generations.

Destinations that combine diverse entertainment offerings such as theme parks, aquariums, and immersive interactive experiences continue to strongly appeal to Thai travelers. These destinations deliver a comprehensive holiday experience, fostering learning opportunities for children while encouraging meaningful family bonding through engaging, family-friendly activities in a single trip.

Akaporn Rodkong, Country Director, Thailand and Indochina at Agoda shared, "Family travel continues to be a key driver during the summer holiday season, especially among Thai families planning trips around their children's school break. Destinations like Tokyo, Osaka, and Singapore remain highly appealing because they combine world-class theme parks with convenient travel access, diverse attractions, and experiences that cater to both children and adults. At Agoda, we are committed to helping people see the world for less, making these kinds of memorable family journeys more accessible to everyone."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda enables travelers to plan and combine every part of their journey in one place. The platform also offers ticket bookings for a wide range of attractions, including the destinations and experiences mentioned above, making it easy for travelers to plan a seamless trip. Discover more on Agoda's mobile app or at Agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda