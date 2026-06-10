Agoda Reveals Growing Interest Among Japanese Travelers Ahead of Global Football Event in Summer 2026

― Mexico City searches up 240%, with interest extending beyond North American host cities to Europe's football capitals ―

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore; CEO: Omri Morgenshtern), which operates the digital travel platform Agoda, has released the latest search data on Japanese traveler interest in destinations associated with the global football event taking place this summer across North America, with viewing events, fan zones, and football festivals scheduled to take place.

According to Agoda's data, accommodation searches by Japanese travelers for major North American cities and football-related destinations have increased year-on-year, with Mexico City recording a 240% increase in travel interest during the event period. Other related destinations also saw strong double- to triple-digit growth.

The data is based on accommodation searches made by Japanese travelers between 20 January and 20 April 2026, for check-in dates between 10 June and 19 July 2026, covering the period of the global football event.

Most popular football-related destinations among:

Ahead of the 2026 global football event period, the following cities recorded the strongest growth in interest among Japanese travelers:

Mexico City, Mexico – up 240% year-on-year Philadelphia, United States – up 99% year-on-year New York, United States – up 56% year-on-year Hamburg, Germany – up 43% year-on-year Madrid, Spain – up 24% year-on-year

Interest grows in Mexico City, New York and Philadelphia

Mexico City, Philadelphia and New York are drawing growing attention as key destinations connected to the global football event in summer 2026.

Among them, Mexico City recorded the highest growth, with accommodation searches up 240% year-on-year. The city's rich cultural appeal and wide range of accommodation options may be contributing to this increased interest.

During the event period, cities are also expected to host football festivals, public viewing events and fan experiences, offering travelers the chance to enjoy the atmosphere of the tournament beyond the stadium.

European football cities also gain attention

The ranking also includes Hamburg and Madrid, despite both not being host cities for the event. This suggests that Japanese travelers are looking beyond major North American destinations and are also considering trips centered around Europe's football culture, fan communities and football-related events.

Known for their passionate football cultures and energetic match-day atmospheres, both cities are attracting interest from travelers who want to experience the excitement of the event alongside local fans.

These findings suggest that Japanese travelers are increasingly looking to enjoy not only the sporting event itself, but also broader overseas experiences built around football, culture and local connection.

Tadashi Ikai, Senior Country Director, Agoda International Japan, shared: "Japanese travelers are showing strong interest in destinations connected to the global football event taking place in summer 2026, and this trend is clearly reflected in Agoda's latest search data. What stands out is that interest is not limited to major North American cities. Japanese travelers are also looking at European cities with strong football cultures and passionate fan communities, showing that they are planning to enjoy the event in different ways. For many travelers, this global football event is becoming more than just an opportunity to watch matches. It is also a chance to experience local culture, connect with people and enjoy a memorable overseas trip. Agoda will continue to support Japanese travelers looking to enjoy this global event by offering a wide range of accommodation options and travel products."

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SOURCE Agoda