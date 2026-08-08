Agoda Reveals Growing Interest in Cool-Weather Destinations in Japan for Summer 2026

― Searches for Tateshina Highlands rise 277% as interest grows in "cool-cations" offering cooler climates and nature escapes ―

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore; CEO: Omri Morgenshtern), which operates the digital travel platform Agoda, has revealed growing interest among Japanese travelers in domestic cool-weather destinations for late summer 2026, based on accommodation search data.

According to Agoda, accommodation searches increased for destinations offering relatively cool climates and abundant natural surroundings, including Tateshina Highlands, Furano, Yuzawa, Karuizawa, and Matsumoto and Kamikochi. Tateshina Highlands recorded the strongest growth in travel interest among Japan's cool-weather destinations, with searches increasing by 277%.

The data compares accommodation searches made by Japanese travelers between January and March 2026 for check-ins from April to June 2026 with searches made between April and June 2026 for check-ins from July to September 2026.

Agoda's insights reveal rising travel interest for "cool-cations," where travelers choose destinations that allow them to escape the summer heat and recharge in natural surroundings, especially during the late summer months between July to September. The findings also suggest that highland and mountainous destinations offering comfortable climates, hot springs, outdoor activities, and distinctive local cuisine are attracting increasing attention as summer travel destinations.

Top Five Cool-Weather Destinations with the Growth in Late Summer Travel Interest

Tateshina Highlands: 277% increase

Furano: 229% increase

Yuzawa: 202% increase

Karuizawa: 161% increase

Matsumoto and Kamikochi: 133% increase

Tateshina Highlands, Nagano Prefecture | Searches up 277%

Tateshina Highlands is known as a high-altitude resort destination offering a relatively cool and comfortable climate, even during summer. Visitors can enjoy hiking, scenic drives, and hot springs amid abundant natural surroundings. Its convenient access from the Greater Tokyo area may also be one of the reasons it is attracting interest as a summer travel destination.

Furano, Hokkaido | Searches up 229%

Furano offers quintessential Hokkaido scenery, including expansive rural landscapes and colorful flower fields. Its relatively cool summer climate, together with opportunities for scenic drives, outdoor activities, and dining experiences featuring local ingredients, has made it a popular destination for travelers seeking relief from the heat.

Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture | Searches up 202%

Best known as a winter snow resort, Yuzawa is also gaining attention as a cool-weather destination where travelers can enjoy nature during the summer months. In addition to outdoor experiences and hot springs surrounded by mountains, its convenient Shinkansen access from the Greater Tokyo area makes it an appealing choice for shorter trips.

Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture | Searches up 161%

Karuizawa has long been one of Japan's best-known summer retreats, offering both abundant nature and a sophisticated townscape. With a wide range of experiences, including shopping, dining, cycling, and forest walks, the destination is popular among diverse groups of travelers, including families and couples.

Matsumoto and Kamikochi, Nagano Prefecture | Searches up 133%

The Matsumoto and Kamikochi area is known for the magnificent natural scenery of the Northern Japan Alps, fresh mountain air, and beautiful alpine landscapes. Travelers can combine walks through Kamikochi with historical and cultural sightseeing at attractions such as Matsumoto Castle, allowing them to enjoy both nature and urban tourism during the same trip.

Agoda's findings indicate that when choosing summer destinations, an increasing number of travelers are likely to consider not only sightseeing attractions and accommodation options, but also comfortable climates and natural surroundings. Travelers are also increasingly likely to combine stays in cool-weather destinations with hot springs, outdoor activities, local cuisine, and cultural experiences to create more fulfilling summer trips.

Tadashi Ikai, Senior Country Director, Agoda International Japan, shared: "When planning summer trips, more Japanese travelers are seeking out destinations where they can stay cool and comfortable, in addition to enjoying sightseeing and leisure activities. Agoda's latest insights show growing interest in cool-weather destinations such as Tateshina Highlands, Furano, and Yuzawa, where travelers can recharge amid abundant natural surroundings. The appeal of these 'cool-cations' goes beyond simply escaping the heat. They also give travelers opportunities to enjoy experiences unique to each destination, including hot springs, outdoor activities, and local culinary culture. Through our diverse range of accommodation and travel products, Agoda will continue supporting travelers in planning comfortable summer trips that suit their individual preferences."

Agoda offers travelers access to a wide range of travel products, including hotels, private homes, flights, and activities. By booking activities in advance through Agoda, travelers can better plan their itineraries and enjoy a smoother, more fulfilling travel experience in their chosen destinations.

SOURCE Agoda