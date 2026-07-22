Paws Across Asia: Agoda Reveals Six Under-the-Radar Destinations for Pet-Friendly Travel

SINGAPORE, 22 July 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel with a furry companion in tow is no longer a niche pursuit, but a rapidly-growing trend reshaping how people explore Asia. Fuelled by remote and flexible work, a redefinition of family that now firmly includes pets, and new animal-centric accommodations, cafés, and attractions, "pawrents" are increasingly refusing to leave their companions behind. To help travellers plan their next adventure, Agoda has rounded up six of Asia's most pet-friendly, yet wonderfully uncrowded, destinations.

Hoi An, Vietnam

This lantern-lit riverside town on Vietnam's central coast has quietly become a haven for pet travellers. Its flat, walkable Old Quarter and quiet riverside paths make it easy to explore on foot, while the nearby An Bang Beach offers long stretches of sand where pets can roam freely. Hoi An's café culture has embraced pet-friendly seating in open-air courtyards, and a growing number of boutique homestays and villas welcome animals with dedicated bedding and bowls. The town's slower rhythm and abundance of green, tree-lined lanes make it an ideal base for pet owners who want relaxed exploring rather than high-tempo sightseeing.

Karuizawa, Japan

Long favoured by Tokyo residents as a mountain retreat, Karuizawa in Nagano Prefecture is increasingly welcoming dogs. The town is home to dedicated dog runs, forest trails through the Kumoba Pond area, and even pet-friendly outlet malls. Cafés and bakeries across town routinely offer pet menus and shaded patio seating, and several ryokan and resort hotels provide in-room pet amenities, grooming services, and designated walking courses.

Gangneung, South Korea

On South Korea's east coast, Gangneung has become a favourite weekend escape for Seoulites with pets, thanks to its long, uncrowded beaches and relaxed small-city pace. Anmok Beach and its adjoining coffee street are lined with dog-friendly cafés, many with sandy outdoor patios where pets can sit off-lead while owners take in views of the East Sea. The city's Gyeongpo Lake path offers a flat, shaded loop popular with local dog walkers, and a growing number of "pet-pension" style stays have opened along the coastline.

Yilan, Taiwan

Yilan County is one of Taiwan's increasingly pet-welcoming regions. Its countryside is dotted with pet-friendly farm stays and hot spring resorts, many offering private outdoor soaking pools where owners can relax with their pets close by, while the Dongshan River Water Park provides wide, grassy riverside space for dogs to run freely. Yilan's laid-back agricultural towns are home to a wave of design-forward cafés converted from old warehouses and farmhouses, many with spacious outdoor seating that welcomes leashed pets.

Ipoh, Malaysia

Once overlooked in favour of Kuala Lumpur or Penang, Ipoh has emerged as a favourite for those seeking heritage charm without the crowds. The city's restored colonial-era shophouses now house dog-friendly cafés and coffee roasteries, many with courtyard seating shaded by limestone cliffs that ring the city. Ipoh's parks, including the spacious Taman DR Seenivasagam, provide leafy space for pets to roam, and the city's slower urban pace makes navigating streets with a pet easy and enjoyable.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda shared: "We're seeing a clear shift in how people define travel companionship, with pets no longer left behind but planned for. Travellers are increasingly seeking out smaller towns and hidden gems that offer more space, a slower pace, and genuine local warmth toward animals. At Agoda, we are committed to helping our customers discover these destinations, and travel with their pets as seamlessly as possible."

With access to over 6 million holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and airport transfers all in one place, Agoda helps travellers and their pets explore Asia and beyond with ease. Download the Agoda app or visit Agoda.com to start planning your next trip today.

SOURCE Agoda